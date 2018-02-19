(CNS): In 2013 the government passed legislation that would enable lawmakers to make certain jobs and senior posts in the public sector the reserve of Caymanians only and Kenneth Bryan, the independent member for George Town Central, is calling on government to use that change to the immigration law to reserve the job of chief of the Cayman Islands Fire Service for locals. Bryan told CNS that he has concerns about the succession planning failures and without concrete steps to ensure that a Caymanian returns to the helm of the fire service as soon as possible. it could become another unattainable job for locals.

Bryan said he is increasingly concerned about what happened with the fire service and the recent report by PricewaterhouseCoopers paints a picture of significant failures over the last few years to address the problem. He challenged the position taken by the ministry and civil service that no local is qualified for the top post or even the deputy’s job, especially given the amount of money spent on courses and career development training for the current chief fire officer.

“It seems that the current chief has gone on more training courses than the entire service put together and it leads me to question his suitability for the role in the first place,” Bryan said.

CFO David Hails came to Cayman from the UK, where he had previously been a trainer rather than the head of any British fire departments. Bryan argues that as Hails has been given access to the career development he needed, but the same could have been done for local officers over the last two years to prepare several of them to take over. Instead, Bryan believes, things appear to be going backwards for locals.

Given the current situation and the premier’s own past position about this particular senior position, Bryan told CNS that he is preparing a private member’s motion for the next sitting in the Legislative Assembly, currently scheduled for 15 March, asking government to enshrine in law that the fire chief becomes a Caymanian-only job.

He said that several people now on the government benches supported the changes to the immigration legislation that paved the way for the introduction of such posts when it was passed in 2013 and he hopes that they will back this proposal.

“Sadly, I don’t trust the administration to deal with the failures of succession planning,” he said, maintaining that robust action is needed to ensure that in future the post is filled by a local, as it has been throughout Cayman’s history.

Worried that morale in the service has been exacerbated by the practice that has been adopted of rotating senior officers in and out of management, Bryan said the men and women in the fire service need to see evidence that government is serious about dealing with this issue and that legislating the position as reserved for locals only would send a clear message.

“Government has done nothing over the last few years to inspire confidence in the service that it is dealing with the issue,” Bryan stated. “We need to get a local back in this top job.”

He said that passing the law would focus the ministry on real succession planning, which he fears will not happen without a legislative requirement.

Since government paved the way to name certain posts as Caymanians-only, no specific category of job or senior post has been enshrined in law. The legislation was passed at the end of the last UDP administration and was not supported by the current premier, and so no action has been taken since the PPM took over the reins of power.

