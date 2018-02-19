MLA: Fire chief should be a Caymanian-only post
(CNS): In 2013 the government passed legislation that would enable lawmakers to make certain jobs and senior posts in the public sector the reserve of Caymanians only and Kenneth Bryan, the independent member for George Town Central, is calling on government to use that change to the immigration law to reserve the job of chief of the Cayman Islands Fire Service for locals. Bryan told CNS that he has concerns about the succession planning failures and without concrete steps to ensure that a Caymanian returns to the helm of the fire service as soon as possible. it could become another unattainable job for locals.
Bryan said he is increasingly concerned about what happened with the fire service and the recent report by PricewaterhouseCoopers paints a picture of significant failures over the last few years to address the problem. He challenged the position taken by the ministry and civil service that no local is qualified for the top post or even the deputy’s job, especially given the amount of money spent on courses and career development training for the current chief fire officer.
“It seems that the current chief has gone on more training courses than the entire service put together and it leads me to question his suitability for the role in the first place,” Bryan said.
CFO David Hails came to Cayman from the UK, where he had previously been a trainer rather than the head of any British fire departments. Bryan argues that as Hails has been given access to the career development he needed, but the same could have been done for local officers over the last two years to prepare several of them to take over. Instead, Bryan believes, things appear to be going backwards for locals.
Given the current situation and the premier’s own past position about this particular senior position, Bryan told CNS that he is preparing a private member’s motion for the next sitting in the Legislative Assembly, currently scheduled for 15 March, asking government to enshrine in law that the fire chief becomes a Caymanian-only job.
He said that several people now on the government benches supported the changes to the immigration legislation that paved the way for the introduction of such posts when it was passed in 2013 and he hopes that they will back this proposal.
“Sadly, I don’t trust the administration to deal with the failures of succession planning,” he said, maintaining that robust action is needed to ensure that in future the post is filled by a local, as it has been throughout Cayman’s history.
Worried that morale in the service has been exacerbated by the practice that has been adopted of rotating senior officers in and out of management, Bryan said the men and women in the fire service need to see evidence that government is serious about dealing with this issue and that legislating the position as reserved for locals only would send a clear message.
“Government has done nothing over the last few years to inspire confidence in the service that it is dealing with the issue,” Bryan stated. “We need to get a local back in this top job.”
He said that passing the law would focus the ministry on real succession planning, which he fears will not happen without a legislative requirement.
Since government paved the way to name certain posts as Caymanians-only, no specific category of job or senior post has been enshrined in law. The legislation was passed at the end of the last UDP administration and was not supported by the current premier, and so no action has been taken since the PPM took over the reins of power.
You couldn’t make this stuff up…
Our government was definitely able to regard ALL possible local options within our fire department as unsuitable, but was unable to do the same for a non-local with ZERO history in the country or said fire service.
Wow…that takes some serious talent!
This is clear evidence of the prevailing mindset of the psychologically colonised at the helm of our leadership.
Nevertheless, it wouldn’t be the first time an unqualified expat is preferentially escorted to a senior position over the heads of locals – happens in the private sector EVERY LIVING DAY and has been for decades. (Although, this is now to be almost expected, all things considered – but I digress.)
Why are there still long serving firemen, on “Administrative” leave four years after the “incident”? They have not been charged or told what will happen. The term hostile workplace comes to mind.
We have a couple of fires a year. Hiring someone from an area that looks after hundreds of fire a year would make more sense.
This isn’t rocket science. How in the heck did Cayman hire a trainer instead of a fire chief?
Identity politics at its best, Kenneth you need to do better than this
This position should go to the most qualified candidate, this isn’t some trophy to be touted as a fully “Caymanian run” department, this department is entrusted with protecting the public interests and safety
I would rather have someone with experience and qualifications for the position than have a Caymanian in charge by virtue of being a Caymanian
If the Caymanian was fully qualified and had the required experience I would expect they would be the first choice, but that is different from a government mandate requiring only Caymanians be considered
Cayman is only so big and our fire service has only so many members to recruit from, are we really going to limit ourselves to such a small pool of persons?
Diogenes
You miss the point! Two years have expired, and they couldn’t train a Caymanian during that time to fill the post????? Come on!!
yes they didn’t train someone in two years…
They should have but they didn’t, that is a fact. My comment wasn’t aimed at the lack of training to fill a post which should have taken place, my comment is aimed at Mr Bryan’s proposal that the post should ONLY be filled by a Caymanian regardless of any other factors
The fact that someone hasn’t been groomed for the position reinforces my point if anything. I would rather have someone competent and qualified than picked based on birth status especially knowing that someone has not been identified and earmarked for the position.
In future I would suggest actually reading what I said instead of just responding to what you think I said
“but that is different from a government mandate requiring only Caymanians be considered”
“I would rather have someone with experience and qualifications for the position than have a Caymanian in charge by virtue of being a Caymanian”
“are we really going to limit ourselves to such a small pool of persons?”
Diogenes
But they trained the foreigner
He was actually given 3 years and did you stop to find out that the 3 that applies for the job got below 10% multiple times when they tested for the job…. do your research. There are people within that can do the job but surely not Juju, the Dog or the 3rd running candidate that is currently and SDO who has acted as CFO before the CFO was in place and if he was capable would have also gotten the post….. do some research people and Mr. Bryan is credibility is something you thrive on stop listening to people within the service and do the leg work.
No Caymanian connected to past ding dong leadership should ever get this post to avoid a repeat of the mess we are now currently mired down in. This ppm rubbish of appointing them to boards and commissions is a disgrace and shameful to say the lease.
Buju for Chief!
If he can get more than 4%
Here come Kenneth racking up voters for next election. He is not about the best person to keep us all safe! But scoring points. I, as a born Caymanian, want to be protected so whomever can best fill the position should have it!
As a former trainer, the current Fire Chief has reduced recruitment training from six to three months resulting in the hiring of undertrained personnel leading to a dangerous situation where recruits are being rushed through without competence in common skills.
Surely with all the training currently being invested in the new Chief, new recruits should at minimum be required to complete the six month training regime required before his arrival.
Lowering the standards to fill a quota or add a line on your powerpoint list of achievements places everyones lives in danger.
Kenneth should go to the high schools, UCCI, ICCI and encourage students to look outside the box and go for jobs like chief of police, fire chief etc. tell them that they have to be fit and healthy, they have to do well in their final exams, they have to go abroad and do whatever studies they need to be in charge of these departments and come back and put in the time to be able to hold these positions. I am all for Caymanians being in charge wherever possible but I also believe in being educated and prepared. The fire personal that I know are mostly nice gentlemen and ladies, but dealing with a hazardous events like fire outbreak, hurricanes, road rage takes more than be nice. I also hope that the fire personnel are given every opportunity to broaden their expertise and educational level to benefit themselves and the Cayman Islands. We all have to do our part to continue to build Cayman for our own people wherever possible.
So you’re saying that the current chief is “educated and prepared?”
I really don’t know. If he is our then fire personnel should be trained up to at least his level. If he isn’t then ours need to be trained up beyond his level so that in future we will have no need to bring in a fire chief. We need to plan for the present and the future. That is all I am saying!!
I honestly don’t care whether the fire chief is Caymanian or not. What I care about is whether the individual is equipped and qualified to carry out the duties of a fire chief.
Here is an important question: is the current chief “equipped and qualified to carry out the duties of a fire chief?”
He got the job, so one assumes he did…
Assume = ass u me
Not necessarily. He got the job yes but then we had to train him. Why not train the Caymanians we had during the two years that he has been here upskilling himself at our expense
get the best person available for the job. end of story.
Get the best person, but if a Caymanian is good enough (close enough to the reasonable required criteria) they should get preference over an overseas worker.
Chief David Hails does not meet the criteria and qualifications to be the Fire Chief based on the job description of the Cayman Fire Service. Is that ironic or incompetence on the part of the former Chief Officer of Home Affairs Eric Bush who gave Mr. Hails the job?
In fact he is no more qualified than any of the senior Caymanian candidates who should be trained and developed for the top job. The ministry have an agenda and have made a proper mess of this hiring. The PWC inspection report should result in Mr. Hails being fired for failing in key areas but it appears only Caymanians are held to any standards in the Fire Service and RCIPS. Time to call 911 again.
Its a shame he (and likely many others) did not meet the criteria for the job. Likely he was the best available applicant, here or abroad. The post needed to be filled. Its him!
thats how the work permit system is supposed to work, but they need to have high standards and keep to them….
Not when my house and life is at risk. the best person, period.
Why is everyone getting so worked up over this? Surely what is needed is a first class fire chief. If there is not one locally, then this suggestion would mean the preference would be for a second rater in a vital service.
What a clueless numpty this man really is.
Why doesn’t he focus his attention on something important to everyone like the escalating level of crime? All politicians are completely silent on that for fear of losing votes.
Nobody cares who is in charge of the fire department as long as it is the best person for the job.
Oh dear, cue expat bashing again.
