Minister goes to Jam to fact find for new bureau

(CNS): Commerce Minister Joey Hew made a fact-finding trip to Jamaica recently to see what he could learn from the neighbouring country about trade and investment that might help inform the creation of a new entity that promotes business opportunities here. Hew said, “We are looking at different models, including in the Caribbean region and particularly our neighbour Jamaica, to give us a better understanding of their successes and perhaps some of the challenges we may face when we start working on our intention to create a National Investment Bureau for the Cayman Islands.”

Hew and various government officials, including Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell and senior civil servants, visited the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC). They met with JAMPRO President Diane Edwards and Vice President Claude Duncan.

“During our very cordial and welcoming meeting with Ms Edwards and Mr Duncan we received some helpful tips and a good insight into their programmes. We certainly came away much better informed,” Hew said.

At the JBDC Hew said he and ministry staff learned about the services it offers as the lead agency for the development of the business sector in Jamaica.

The JBDC is also an advisory body, helping produce business plans, offering training and information on how to fund business. The organisation has incorporated adaptations from entities such as the US-created Small Business Development Centre, which the Cayman Islands is planning to adapt in the coming months for the benefit of micro, small and medium business enterprises (MSMEs).

“We intend the services we offer to be long-term, relationship-based and to promote business development programmes that will foster economic growth of the entire islands but more importantly micro, small and medium business entrepreneurs, who are a vital segment in the Cayman Islands’ success,” Hew said

The Jamaican visit was part of a broader two-day courtesy ministerial visit led by Deputy Premier Kirkconnell, which also included a visit to the Indian High Commission in Jamaica.

