(CNS): The opposition leader and chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Ezzard Miller, raised his concerns about the mismanagement of the health ministry after yet another scandal emerged regarding finances at the hospital. Still reeling from the CarePay debacle and more recent and unexplained issues surrounding the Department of Environmental Health and the management of the dump, Miller said he was particularly concerned about financial irregularities at the Health Services Authority, in light of the recent reassurances about finances given to PAC and reassurances given to the public about staff by the hospital boss and HSA board chair.

The PAC chair, who is also the opposition spokesperson for health, said that either “by misfeasance or malfeasance, this ministry is being mismanaged”.

He pointed the finger at the public sector management, including Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn and HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood, as being among those who should be held accountable for the problems. But he also noted that, having been in post now for eight months, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour could no longer duck responsibility and had to take ownership of whatever is leading to so many things going wrong when it comes to public cash. Miller said it was time for someone to be actually held accountable for the mounting problems at this ministry.

Miller said the silence and repeated refusals to explain to the public what is going on was unacceptable. “The days of misspending public money are over. We want to know what is going on,” he added.

The entire internal team of security officers at the Cayman Islands Hospital has reportedly been placed on required leave with full pay. But Miller questioned why the officers had been suspended when they do not sign off on their own overtime hours and the issue must be down to management.

He said the outcome of this latest scandal is that the people’s money is being spent to address management mistakes. With staff on leave on full pay while a private sector security is being contracted, it was costing the public purse a small fortune, he noted.

Meanwhile, the DEH is still in disarray after the director, Roydell Carter, appeared “to have evaporated from his post”, and Miller said someone had to be held accountable for the Christmas garbage collection fiasco and other issues relating to the mismanagement of staff there.

He also raised his concerns about the current negotiations over plans for the integrated waste management system, saying there were still many questions about the tendering process for this. Calling for more transparency on what will be a very lucrative contract, Miller asked how it was that the three companies that were pre-cleared to bid suddenly became the consortium that secured it.

Miller said the opposition wanted to see some serious reform of policies and procedures at the health ministry and urged the deputy governor to examine the issue and the competency of the people who are supposed to be in charge at this increasingly troublesome ministry.

“The public needs assurances that the services they are paying for are being properly delivered and offer value for money. Health is an exceptionally important portfolio that impacts everyone,” he said, as he called on the civil service senior management and the minister to explain what is going on.

