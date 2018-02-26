Miller: Health ministry being mismanaged
(CNS): The opposition leader and chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Ezzard Miller, raised his concerns about the mismanagement of the health ministry after yet another scandal emerged regarding finances at the hospital. Still reeling from the CarePay debacle and more recent and unexplained issues surrounding the Department of Environmental Health and the management of the dump, Miller said he was particularly concerned about financial irregularities at the Health Services Authority, in light of the recent reassurances about finances given to PAC and reassurances given to the public about staff by the hospital boss and HSA board chair.
The PAC chair, who is also the opposition spokesperson for health, said that either “by misfeasance or malfeasance, this ministry is being mismanaged”.
He pointed the finger at the public sector management, including Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn and HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood, as being among those who should be held accountable for the problems. But he also noted that, having been in post now for eight months, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour could no longer duck responsibility and had to take ownership of whatever is leading to so many things going wrong when it comes to public cash. Miller said it was time for someone to be actually held accountable for the mounting problems at this ministry.
Miller said the silence and repeated refusals to explain to the public what is going on was unacceptable. “The days of misspending public money are over. We want to know what is going on,” he added.
The entire internal team of security officers at the Cayman Islands Hospital has reportedly been placed on required leave with full pay. But Miller questioned why the officers had been suspended when they do not sign off on their own overtime hours and the issue must be down to management.
He said the outcome of this latest scandal is that the people’s money is being spent to address management mistakes. With staff on leave on full pay while a private sector security is being contracted, it was costing the public purse a small fortune, he noted.
Meanwhile, the DEH is still in disarray after the director, Roydell Carter, appeared “to have evaporated from his post”, and Miller said someone had to be held accountable for the Christmas garbage collection fiasco and other issues relating to the mismanagement of staff there.
He also raised his concerns about the current negotiations over plans for the integrated waste management system, saying there were still many questions about the tendering process for this. Calling for more transparency on what will be a very lucrative contract, Miller asked how it was that the three companies that were pre-cleared to bid suddenly became the consortium that secured it.
Miller said the opposition wanted to see some serious reform of policies and procedures at the health ministry and urged the deputy governor to examine the issue and the competency of the people who are supposed to be in charge at this increasingly troublesome ministry.
“The public needs assurances that the services they are paying for are being properly delivered and offer value for money. Health is an exceptionally important portfolio that impacts everyone,” he said, as he called on the civil service senior management and the minister to explain what is going on.
Being mismanaged? No shit Sherlock! To 11.39 am, the only reason any opposition politicos are raising these issues is because they don’t have their fingers in the pie. Many governments have come and gone, many have talked about these issue and with what result? Nada, nichts..wake up sleepy…that’s a particularly powerful brand of Koolaid you been drinking…
Mr Miller , not only the Hospital is mismanaged , the whole Government is .
Speaking of mismanagement, take a look at North Side.
It all starts at the top. Thats what happens when you get rid of good people and elect someone who doesnt have a clue just because he shakes your hand and asks how your mama doing or promises you the world.
Yet another time where Miller talks without having facts. Pure propaganda that he spreads.
Really ? Have you read the news lately ? Are they making it up ?
It’s people like you who are destroying this country, instead of looking at the facts you choose to attack Mr Miller who seems to be the only one concerned with the massive overspending and waste of Government funds – which I may add is provided via the taxes we pay
Anonymous 11:39am , I completely agree with you , and that kind need to be over at another News Media helping them .
What’s he missing?
Anon 11:07. You appear to be claiming that YOU are in possession of the facts about what is going on at the Hospital.
Why are you not coming forward and supporting or assisting Mr. Miller in trying to get to the bottom of this mess?
I suspect that you are one of those who are benefiting from the mismanagement at the hospital and want to keep Mr. Miller quiet while you continue to feed at the trough ………. otherwise how would you be able to contradict Mr. Miller on the “facts”.
Like Ezzard Miller or hate him, we all owe him a vote of gratitude for having the balls to expose wrongdoing, no mater who it catches.
I for one am saying “keep up the good work PAC”
With CIG all overtime has to be approved by a member of management BEFORE it is worked.
Was this approved by a member of management? Did they have a budget for overtime?
Was it exceeded?
There should have been red flags to know that this was happening. We’ll wait and see what happens with the persons responsible in management for approving the overtime and the finance team that processed it.
The most intelligent statement Miller has made in years!
You mean by stating the obvious?
Oh please, we all know that no matter what happens in that ministry, nothing will happen to the CO or the CEO.
The buck stops with Franz Manderson. Why is he ignoring the obvious and failing to lead from the top?
….meanwhile, over at immigration….
