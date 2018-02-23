(CNS): The Cayman government’s chief psychiatrist has said that the people who will be residing at the new mental health facility, when it opens, will not pose a danger to the community because there will be no high-risk patients treated there and no serving convicted criminals. Dr Marc Lockhart told CNS that the therapeutic facility will be for people with long-term mental health illness who are not able to function in the community and those needing short-term support, but it will not treat the criminally insane or those suffering from psychosis who would pose a risk to themselves or the community.

Speaking during an open house public meeting at the East End Civic Centre on Wednesday evening, Dr Lockhart said the facility did not need a fence because none of the residents would pose a threat.

Reassuring the community in East End that the facility would not be treating high-risk patients, he confirmed that there would be no secure unit for serving prisoners with serious mental health problems or any other patients suffering a mental health crisis, as they will still be treated at the mental health unit at the hospital.

The facility will be home to some people with serious mental health problems but Dr Lockhart said that did not mean they would present a danger, noting that the profession was well-practiced in risk assessments of the mentally ill.

He said this residential facility is for those who need long-term care and the first patients will be those who are currently residing in facilities in Jamaica, none of whom pose any kind of threat. One of the driving forces behind the establishment of the new centre is to bring home patients who are currently residing in overseas institutions so they can be close to their families and undergo treatment that may help them return to the community.

Dr Lockhart said the remote rural location for the facility was not a coincidence, explaining that the peace and quiet of the countryside, in contrast to the noise and pollution in urban areas, was an important factor for mental well-being.

But the centre will also be a farm, where the residents can work and learn to become productive members of the community, again at their own pace. Overall, the centre will be aimed at reintegrating patients back into society with the skills they need to be productive residents, and offering a secure comfortable place for those who cannot be reintegrated.

“There will be a percentage of people who are too ill to be reintegrated, but at least they will be able to live in dignity,” he said.

Dr Lockhart said that over 200 people a year seek help at the mental health unit in George Town. This facility will free up beds at the hospital for those in crisis, while providing a much more conducive environment for those who need longer term treatment once any psychotic episode or crisis has abated.

The facility will also encourage the community to support activities there and will offer training for local students from the University College of the Cayman Islands interested in psychology and occupational therapy.

There has been some opposition in the district but it was not apparent at the public meeting, attended by around two dozen people from the local community. The CNS reporter at the meeting sought the opinion of the representative for East End, Arden McLean, on whether or not he welcomed the facility to the district, however he declined to speak to her.

Construction on the project is expected to get underway later this year and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2019.

Category: Health, Mental Health