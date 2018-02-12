Man wanted over indecent exposure in park

(CNS): The police are urging parents and caregivers to be mindful of the whereabouts of children at all times when in public, following reports that a man was behaving indecently at the Dart Park last week where children were playing. The man was described as tall, slim built, of dark complexion and with very short hair, wearing blue shorts and a white v-neck t-shirt. According to a report made to the RCIPS, the man was seen inappropriately touching himself as he watched children in the park. When he realised that the adults had seen him, he quickly left the location.

The incident happened on Thursday, 8 February, around 5:45pm at Dart Park on South Church Street but was not reported until Sunday, 11 February. The police are asking members of the public with any information about this man to come forward, and urge anyone who sees this kind of behaviour to contact 911 right away.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the man is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call Centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police