Man kills dog while under attack

(CNS): A Bodden Town man was attacked by two dogs that had escaped from a yard in the area of Crysdel Road as he walked home around 4pm on Wednesday afternoon. As the dogs attacked, the man, who received bites to both his arms and legs, “struck one of the dogs with a pocket knife”. That animal died, police said. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital after the incident, where he was treated and subsequently released.

The incident is one of a growing list of reported dog attacks in recent months, including the disturbing case of a donkey called Jack, who was a long time resident and mascot at Pedro St James but recently moved to the riding school. Last November Jack was attacked by a pack of dogs that apparently scaled the fence at the stables. It is understood that Jack was put down some time later as a result of the severity of his injuries.

The Department of Agriculture tracked down a dog that is thought to be one of the attackers, but the case is still be under investigation.

After a considerable amount of public concern over many years, the issue of dog attacks has become a priority for the local authorities, and the police recently began rounding up strays in the district of West Bay with the assistance of the DoA.

The latest attack is currently under investigation by the RCIPS and Animal Control Officers from the Department of Agriculture. Anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

