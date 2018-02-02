Man kills dog while under attack
(CNS): A Bodden Town man was attacked by two dogs that had escaped from a yard in the area of Crysdel Road as he walked home around 4pm on Wednesday afternoon. As the dogs attacked, the man, who received bites to both his arms and legs, “struck one of the dogs with a pocket knife”. That animal died, police said. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital after the incident, where he was treated and subsequently released.
The incident is one of a growing list of reported dog attacks in recent months, including the disturbing case of a donkey called Jack, who was a long time resident and mascot at Pedro St James but recently moved to the riding school. Last November Jack was attacked by a pack of dogs that apparently scaled the fence at the stables. It is understood that Jack was put down some time later as a result of the severity of his injuries.
The Department of Agriculture tracked down a dog that is thought to be one of the attackers, but the case is still be under investigation.
After a considerable amount of public concern over many years, the issue of dog attacks has become a priority for the local authorities, and the police recently began rounding up strays in the district of West Bay with the assistance of the DoA.
The latest attack is currently under investigation by the RCIPS and Animal Control Officers from the Department of Agriculture. Anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Better the dog dies than the man. I would’ve done the exact same thing. Rip Doggy
people gave to die before somethimg done….i witnessed a man at caymana bay two saturdays ago with a big dog! a lady and her kids were almost attacked…i said, you need to muzzle that dog…he said NO…so i called security and told them what had happened…he had scampered off before they could find him! Honestly, if i had not hollered at the dog, he would have mauled the small kids…the mother was terrified! sooo sad!😐
Then track down the irresponsible owners that feel it is a cultural right to let their dogs roam and start to prosecute them. Make it mandatory that the animals are spayed/neutered and make an example of these owners by hitting them where it hurts. It’s the animals every time that suffer and this is wrong. If you cannot care for your animals in every way you should not own.
He better hope they don’t lock him up for that pocket knife
this is cayman after all
That poor man!!! Terrifying!! I was attacked by an Alsatian while on my bike when I was 12. I am now 50 and only JUST now starting to like dogs again. And I NEVER pet unless the owner says it’s okay.
Guy is lucky he had his pocket knife! I never leave home without mine these days.
