Man faces trial for 4 counts of child rape

(CNS): A 27-year-old George Town man is to face trial over allegations that he raped a child some 14 years ago, when he was only 13 years old and his victim was just six years old. The man is facing four counts of rape that stretch over a 9 year period until 2013. The rapes are said to have taken place at an undisclosed address in George Town on unspecified dates. The crown’s case, however, points to one incident sometime between 2004 and 2005, another between 2007 and 2010, a third between 2009 and 2010, and a fourth rape sometime in May 2013.

No other details of the case have been revealed but the accused pleaded not guilty to all four counts when he appeared in Grand Court Friday to answer the charges.

A trial date has now been set for August.

