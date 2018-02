(CNS): A 25-year-old man from George Town has been charged with assault and wrongful confinement following an incident on Saturday, 10 February, involving a woman known to the man. Police said the man was expected in court to face the charges Monday. The RCIPS said they received the report on Thursday 15 February, several days after the incident, alleging the man had assaulted the woman and held her at his home against her will.

Category: Crime, Police