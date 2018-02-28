MACI missing cruise business over marriage

(CNS): Cayman’s shipping registry is not attracting cruise lines because current local legislation prevents ships registered here from conducting on-board weddings elsewhere, the chief executive officer of the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands has said. During the previous administration then financial services minister Wayne Panton steered through an amendment to the gambling law to allow cruise ships with casinos to register here and for their passengers to gamble in international waters. But this has not led to any ships signing onto the register because the Cayman marriage law remains a major stumbling block.

Speaking to the Public Accounts Committee last week, Joel Walton said that while government had addressed what was seen as the more difficult legislation regarding gambling, the necessary changes to the marriage law to enable cruise ship weddings had not been addressed.

“It’s a market we can’t enter,” Walton told PAC. “We fixed the Gambling Law, but we haven’t been able to fix the Marriage Law yet.”

Cayman’s shipping register attracts luxury yachts and marine vessels from all over the world, and MACI collects a significant chunk of its revenue from the regulation of those ships, but the cruise lines remain a large untapped market for the register.

Cruise ship weddings are a popular and growing attraction, but under the current marriage legislation, any ship opting to register with MACI would need a marriage officer licensed in Cayman on board the ship to preside over weddings. As that is an unlikely scenario, the current law would have to be amended to facilitate vessels registered here to offer wedding services.

Noting that the change to gambling laws had been important, Walton said the register had also been asking for a change to the marriage legislation since the authority was established some 14 years ago.

Despite this stumbling block to the potentially lucrative cruise registration business and the associated regulatory fees, Walton was still confident that the register had room to grow. He said merchant marine ship registration was a growth market, and in the years to come he expected to see more business coming from the underdeveloped markets in Asia and Africa.

The Cayman Islands Shipping Register has well over 200 vessels, with the greatest proportion (around 80%) being yachts, Walton told PAC.

It is not clear if the government has any plans to amend the law to enable staff on board ships registered in the Cayman Islands to conduct marriage ceremonies.

Bermuda is among those jurisdictions that do allow weddings on cruise ships registered there. When the British territory passed a law to allow same-sex marriages, some cruise lines with Bermuda-registered ships began selling same-sex wedding packages, which is believed to be a growing market for the cruise sector.

However, Bermuda then reversed its laws, causing difficulties for the cruise lines and leading to negative headlines in the international press.

