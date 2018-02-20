Logic accused of pirating Winter Olympics

(CNS): The owner of Cayman 27, which has the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2018 Winter Olympics, has accused its rival cable firm of illegally broadcasting coverage. Having served the firm with a cease and desist order, Cayman 27 officials said Logic has now ‘blacked out’ the games. Hurley’s Media Ltd, which owns Cayman 27, said it secured the exclusive rights to air the PyeongChang Olympics in partnership with IMC (International Media Content Limited), but Logic was also showing the games on some of its channels instead of blacking them out.

Responding to the situation in a circular to its customers, Logic apologised for the frustration over the blackouts and noted that they were legally forced to comply with the cease and desist notice after broadcasting the games via NBC and CBC.

“We apologise for this inconvenience; it was not something we wanted to do here at Logic or benefit from in anyway,” the company said, adding that all other programming was still available on the channels and as soon as the Olympics are over, regular programming will continue.

Randy Merren, General Manager of Hurley’s, said that if his firm had not acquired the FTA rights, the only channel that the viewers of Cayman could legally watch the Winter Olympics on would be Sportsmax. But neither NBC nor CBC have the broadcast rights for the Cayman Islands and any cable company showing them are breaching the exclusivity rights awarded to IMC.

An advisory of these exclusive broadcast rights was first issued by IMC to all media companies in the Caribbean back in November 2017. It stated that the only authorised broadcast channels for

the 2018 Winter Olympics in the Cayman Islands is Cayman 27 and Sportsmax.

Category: Local News, Media