Local man admits having illegal gun
(CNS): Kenny Ray Sitaram (25) has become the latest young man to admit the illegal possession of a firearm and is now looking at serving at least seven years in jail. The George Town man was pulled over in November on Smith Road by police, who found an unlicensed semi-automatic pistol and four rounds of 9mm ammunition in his car. Sitaram pleaded guilty on Friday and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing in April.
The police had stopped Sitaram after they were called to a report of an assault at a gas station on Walkers Road. The suspect had fled the scene but officers tracked his car down, and when they pulled him over he ran off.
Police later searched Sitaram’s home, where they found a large quantity of ganja. Soon afterwards Sitaram handed himself in and he was arrested and charged with the possession of the gun. He is also facing drug charges in summary court.
He is now due to be sentenced on 9 April.
Wow! All these “Caymanians” with strange names that were never before known in Cayman. Clearly these people originate from elsewhere. I gather they are either “new” Caymanians by status grant or are resident on work permit!
In any case, seems like we’ve imported everyone’s trash!!
Deportation order!
Its not the testosterone that is the problem, its the IQ of someone who thinks that having an illegal firearm is a good idea. And as the saying goes, you can’t fix stupid.
Is someone going to seek a deportation order as part of this process?
Obviously the sentencing at the moment is not enough to dissuade these low-lives. If they are locked up until their testosterone is substantially depleted the good law abiding people of the community will be the winners.
