Local man admits having illegal gun

| 26/02/2018 | 5 Comments
Cayman News Service, Cayman Islands gun posession

Cayman Islands courthouse, George Town

(CNS): Kenny Ray Sitaram (25) has become the latest young man to admit the illegal possession of a firearm and is now looking at serving at least seven years in jail. The George Town man was pulled over in November on  Smith Road by police, who found an unlicensed semi-automatic pistol and four rounds of 9mm ammunition in his car. Sitaram pleaded guilty on Friday and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing in April. 

The police had stopped Sitaram after they were called to a report of an assault at a gas station on Walkers Road. The suspect had fled the scene but officers tracked his car down, and when they pulled him over he ran off.

Police later searched Sitaram’s home, where they found a large quantity of ganja. Soon afterwards Sitaram handed himself in and he was arrested and charged with the possession of the gun. He is also facing drug charges in summary court.

He is now due to be sentenced on 9 April.

Tags:

Category: Courts, Crime

Comments (5)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    26/02/2018 at 3:02 pm

    Wow! All these “Caymanians” with strange names that were never before known in Cayman. Clearly these people originate from elsewhere. I gather they are either “new” Caymanians by status grant or are resident on work permit!

    In any case, seems like we’ve imported everyone’s trash!!




    1



    4
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    26/02/2018 at 1:38 pm

    Deportation order!




    1



    1
    Reply
  3. Jotnar says:
    26/02/2018 at 11:54 am

    Its not the testosterone that is the problem, its the IQ of someone who thinks that having an illegal firearm is a good idea. And as the saying goes, you can’t fix stupid.




    0



    0
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    26/02/2018 at 11:52 am

    Is someone going to seek a deportation order as part of this process?




    0



    0
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    26/02/2018 at 11:01 am

    Obviously the sentencing at the moment is not enough to dissuade these low-lives. If they are locked up until their testosterone is substantially depleted the good law abiding people of the community will be the winners.




    15



    3
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«
»