Local man admits having illegal gun

(CNS): Kenny Ray Sitaram (25) has become the latest young man to admit the illegal possession of a firearm and is now looking at serving at least seven years in jail. The George Town man was pulled over in November on Smith Road by police, who found an unlicensed semi-automatic pistol and four rounds of 9mm ammunition in his car. Sitaram pleaded guilty on Friday and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing in April.

The police had stopped Sitaram after they were called to a report of an assault at a gas station on Walkers Road. The suspect had fled the scene but officers tracked his car down, and when they pulled him over he ran off.

Police later searched Sitaram’s home, where they found a large quantity of ganja. Soon afterwards Sitaram handed himself in and he was arrested and charged with the possession of the gun. He is also facing drug charges in summary court.

He is now due to be sentenced on 9 April.

