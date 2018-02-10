Judges take different views on gangster killers

(CNS): Devon Anglin (32) and Brian Borden (30) both learned Friday the minimum time they will serve on their life sentences for murder. The two West Bay men were both members of the Birch Tree Hill gang but were involved in execution-style killings of rival gang members in two separate incidents. Anglin was given a 30-year term, in line with the time set out in the law for gunning down Carlos Webster in a crowded nightclub in 2009, while Borden was given 34 years for shooting Robert Mackford Bush in 2011.

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie, who heard Anglin’s case, said he did not find any “compelling reason to interfere with the statutory minimum” 30-year life tariff set out in the Conditional Release Law for murder.

He dismissed the idea that Anglin was humiliated and provoked and pointed out that the shooting in a crowded nightclub was a terrifying experience. However, he saw no evidence of pre-planning and the killing was set against the backdrop of the hostile gang rivalry, he found. The chief justice also noted that when Anglin was charged, he had persistently denied being the shooter, though in more recent times he has made admissions, telling doctors that the killing was motivated by betrayal and reprisal.

Meanwhile, Justice Alex Henderson handed a longer term to Borden, as he found that there was a considerable amount of pre-meditation in Borden’s determination to kill Bush. This and the gang-related issues surrounding the killing justified an increase in the minimum time he should serve before he becomes eligible for a parole hearing from the 30-year statutory starting point to 34 years.

In his ruling Justice Henderson said Borden had stalked his victim and made repeated assertions about wanting to kill him, which he said significantly aggravated the circumstances. But he also said the issue of Borden’s standing in the gang was another exceptionally aggravating factor that fuelled the murder.

He said that Bush’s constant incursions into the Birch Tree Hill territory, despite being a member of the rival Logwoods gang, to collect his girlfriend, who was living in the area, became a question of honour in gang protocol that could not be ignored.

“This was a murder committed by Mr Borden to enhance his standing with the Birch Tree Hill gang,” the judge said in his ruling. “He was regarded as its leader. He no doubt felt that to maintain his position and the esteem of his fellow gang members he had to act… He executed the victim in order that others might see him as someone to be feared and obeyed.”

Borden was one of two gunmen who killed Bush and was found to have shot his rival with a shotgun at close range while he sat in a car. At trial the second shooter was identified by a crown witness as Keith Montague, but while he was arrested and questioned, the West Bay man was never charged in this case.

Both men will be in their sixties by the time they serve their minimum term, but as lifers, there is no guarantee that they will be released even after they reach that point. The decision on whether or not they can be released on licence will be in the hands of the Conditional Release Board.

