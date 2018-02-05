Increase in local fake news causes concern

(CNS): The police and other government authorities are becoming increasingly worried about the increase in fake reports on social media as well as misleading or insensitive imagery and information being posted on Facebook, Instagram or circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms being used locally. From the name and pictures of a suspect in a murder case that has not been charged to completely fake claims that a child was paralysed during rough play at school, there are concerns that people are being dangerously mislead.

Police have raised their concerns on a number of occasions recently about the use of social media to post entirely unverified gossip, pictures that have distressed the victims of crime, as well as dangerous accusations made against suspects in the complete absence of evidence.

Although Cayman is not unique to facing the problem of fake news, misleading information or graphic and troubling imagery on the social media platforms used by residents, given the size of the community, the misinformation can cause significant but unnecessary concerns.

The RCIPS has an open line of communication with all of Cayman’s media, which has been greatly improved in recent times and the police media team is quick to respond and verify information from genuine news inquiries. A spokesperson stated recently that the police will continue to supply information to the established media outlets as quickly as possible.

All serious incidents are reported to the media relatively quickly. Less serious incidents, such as domestic violence, break-ins where no was hurt and weapons were not involved, petty theft and property damage, are not automatically reported to the press but the RCIPS will confirm the details of those crimes if asked.

The education department also expressed concern this week when it had to respond to false rumours circulating about the injury to a child at Clifton Hunter High School, who was said to have been paralysed on social media but who is, in fact, fine and back at school.

Responding to the fake news re-posted on several social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, education officials said the misunderstood incident happened more than two weeks before, when a student sustained an injury during rough play between two friends. The youngster was taken to hospital, but was treated and released.

“The school liaised with the students and parents, and also checked on the injured student while he was at the hospital, and again at home,” officials said, noting that the student was no fine and back in school in good health.

