Increase in local fake news causes concern
(CNS): The police and other government authorities are becoming increasingly worried about the increase in fake reports on social media as well as misleading or insensitive imagery and information being posted on Facebook, Instagram or circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms being used locally. From the name and pictures of a suspect in a murder case that has not been charged to completely fake claims that a child was paralysed during rough play at school, there are concerns that people are being dangerously mislead.
Police have raised their concerns on a number of occasions recently about the use of social media to post entirely unverified gossip, pictures that have distressed the victims of crime, as well as dangerous accusations made against suspects in the complete absence of evidence.
Although Cayman is not unique to facing the problem of fake news, misleading information or graphic and troubling imagery on the social media platforms used by residents, given the size of the community, the misinformation can cause significant but unnecessary concerns.
The RCIPS has an open line of communication with all of Cayman’s media, which has been greatly improved in recent times and the police media team is quick to respond and verify information from genuine news inquiries. A spokesperson stated recently that the police will continue to supply information to the established media outlets as quickly as possible.
All serious incidents are reported to the media relatively quickly. Less serious incidents, such as domestic violence, break-ins where no was hurt and weapons were not involved, petty theft and property damage, are not automatically reported to the press but the RCIPS will confirm the details of those crimes if asked.
The education department also expressed concern this week when it had to respond to false rumours circulating about the injury to a child at Clifton Hunter High School, who was said to have been paralysed on social media but who is, in fact, fine and back at school.
Responding to the fake news re-posted on several social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, education officials said the misunderstood incident happened more than two weeks before, when a student sustained an injury during rough play between two friends. The youngster was taken to hospital, but was treated and released.
“The school liaised with the students and parents, and also checked on the injured student while he was at the hospital, and again at home,” officials said, noting that the student was no fine and back in school in good health.
Category: Crime, Education, Local News
None of this is a problem. People passed on rumors by word of mouth before there were telephones. Now it’s on the internet. Stop expecting news to be objective, it never is.
2
0
Why does Cayman Marl Road web site confuse anyone? The name says it all. Everyone knows that “marl road” info has always meant that it was dubious, fake, lies, whatever you want to call it. Sandra Catron Hill is not masking anything she publishes under that outlet. She is clearly telling anyone and everyone that it is strictly “marl road” information, not necessarily to be believed. What a gullible populace!
1
0
How can one control rumor and disinformation when government itself delves and uses it when it suit their purpose or convenience????
0
0
Perhaps this speaks more to the concern people have for lacking of integrity surrounding media and authority communications. The public no longer trust either of those, and in the absence of unbiased media or politicians, people are now turning to online sources.
0
0
That woman, either through her social media page or that CMR, have caused unbearable pain and DISTRESS for people and it must be stopped.
I have no doubt, some have sought counselling because of the misinformation, inaccuracies, vicious dirty gossip, scaremongering, slander, manipulative actions and hateful comments attributed to her in these public forums. There appears to be a pattern of shaming for personal aggrandisement. Is that behaviour of a classic social psychopath?
It does not surprise me then, that the professionals, including the police, therapists and the like are here expressing grave concerns about these sort of actions and behaviour especially in such a small community. It can make people ill. This is not good folks. This is serious business and no laughing matter. The wrong person will be hurt, directly or indirectly, as these people have family and friends who care for them, and it may not be well with her. We are now seeing the very real vocal public fallout because of this and it can only get worst if she is not stopped.
My question is, how long will the authorities allow for her to negatively impact, cyber-bully and scar people in this fashion?
It seems from the recent article about this woman’s court case that many are hoping that Marco Archer will not let her manipulate him from holding her accountable for the pain she has caused him. It seems that many are privately cheering him hoping for justice through his case. That alone speak volume to me.
0
0
Oh Booo hooo the Govt owned State media can’t control internet now .so they whining like a little Bitch about fake news. Well they had better get over it. It would have been okay though if they were the only one’s in control feeding us their govt bias slanted news covering up their incompetence and blatant corruption .Now they crying like a spoil brat about rumors and disinformation which has been in existence since man walked upright and learned to tell lies. Oh but these gov’t people have alot time to come up S%$#. I get the feeling this has more to do with government’s negative image and people dislike for them and their inability to manipulate the media in their favor. Well those days are well behind us .The best way to deal with that is to engage and inform the people which will enable them to manage and police themselves to dispel rumors and fake news. But alas this is not about that is it??? I will them some advice my kids gave get down wid program before the program takes you down. Coming from those removing talkshow hosts from a Government radio station who’s only offence is telling the truth Talk about F%[email protected]*&!# Hypocrites.
16
9
Is it a full moon again already?!
2
11
Yikes! So defensive. Possibly a fake news follower and gossip spreader?
0
1
This story is FAKE news!!
CMR did not published any videos or pictures related to any murder and stating or implying that is libelous. Furthermore, the RCIPS DOES NOT WORK on weekends NOR do they get news out there quickly! They need to stop lying to the people and focus on their jobs.
Go talk to Trump about fake news!
CNS: We did not name any personal social media pages. And there is always someone from the RCIPS available to the media at the weekends. As to the delays, it is always better to wait for the truth than to publish gossip as truth.
11
3
CNS you are so right.
6
1
What I reading here!? SH and CMR trying to claim libel bahahaha. You should remind yourself how dangerous that is, since you live your life slandering others. What a pity.
0
0
There are 2 pages on FB that alway put out fake news, the biggest problem isn’t the fake news it’s the hatred, racism, discrimination and. Slander these 2 editors write about. They try always to divide us and love to stir the pot.
If you reply to 1 of their comments and they don’t like it they curse at you as well as insult you. Then they ban you from their pages.
13
3
Fake news is the reason I don’t listen to Cayman cross talk in the morning. It’s worse recently.
1
2
They remove comments and ban people because they can’t handle the truth or anyone disagreeing with their views.
0
0
Religion is the bane of fake news here on the island.
4
10
This is a red-herring comment
0
0
There are 2 pages equally guilty and ridiculous. Cayman Marl Road and Cayman Islands FB News Page. The admins of these pages are known rivals so its a constant pissing contest to see who can post more BS and pictures of dead people. KT’s page actually shared a photo of the man who hung himself, dead hanging from a tree. Classy. I am sure his family was pleased. Sandy dug up financial information on the Crystal Caves gentleman while his body was still warm, and shared and insinuated his finance issues as the cause of his suicide. Seriously, people need to just unfollow and ignore but it seems everyone feels the need to know everyone’s business around here whether it true or fake.They are pathetic and what authorities should do is be report these rumor posts to facebook. It’s easy to do and yes, Facebook will take down posts and pages if there are enough reports made. Don’t ya wonder why IACWAMR no longer exists? Something to think about. As far as the admins of these pages and their “supporters” go, get a life.
31
1
I really wish I could hit the Like button one million times, They both need to seek medical attention. You would think that SC would have less time to be in people business now that she’s married and have a family right? Nope. Only now she have time to be in everybody business. Disgusting really…but just wait. You know what they say about people that love to pick. Keep picking till you pick Sh*t
1
0
It’s not only staggering that the Police lecture the public on social media expertise, but they pretend to be proud of their transparency while insisting the public FOI their budget for the Traffic Unit (see Auntie columns). They direct the media to their website which lacks any financials for any of their myriad departments for any period of time. CNS, please be the one media outlet willing to hold their feet to the fire on this. Our now-rampant crime is inextricably linked to the lack of visible police deterrent, and a glacial response time measured in half-hour increments rather than single-digit minutes. The public has been demanding more police involvement for over a decade and they respond with a “zero tolerance” platitude, and a territorial force of just 10 shift-cordoned Traffic Duty constables while employing 407. We need to talk about this disconnect, the chronic misrepresentations, and senior people will ultimately have to be held responsible.
8
3
This is red-herring. This is not about the police but about the nasty behaviour of just a couple of people who everyone seems to know.
0
0
Social media is a wasteland that is slow swirl taking civilization down the toilet. It is a shining example of why governments, flawed as they are, are better than anarchy. People, generally are short sighted, devious, and too stupid to be left on their own.
4
5
Red-herring…
0
0
The alleged unemployed figures are a good example. The real number is close to zero.
3
12
CMR and the other one, prime suspects, although I was horrified to be shown footage of the recently murdered man…who does that kind of stuff? Sicko’s? Just stick to the real news folks and with people like CNS who have the means to verify stories. You cause yourselves and others a lot of stress by not doing so.
14
1
Sandra Hill and her inflammatory Cayman Mark Road site is part of the problem, in my opinion.
26
6
You are correct, Cayman Marl Road is part of the problem.
15
4