Immigration battles queues during airport upgrade
(CNS): The Department of Immigration is trying to address the growing queues of arriving passengers at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) during the continued work on upgrading the facility. But with 26 inbound commercial flights on Saturday alone during the second weekend that the new hall was open, while still in peak season, it has been rearranged in an effort to accommodate the numbers and improve the experience. Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith said 2,913 passengers arrived on Saturday and 2,665 travellers left.
“As this was the second Saturday in the new hall, we wanted to address some of the frustrations of the travelling public, who have had to contend with excessive waiting periods emanating from long lines and passenger overflow from our hall,” Smith explained. “So we wanted to ensure operations continue to run smoothly in the future, as we welcome the increase of arriving passengers during the high season.”
To accommodate more passengers indoors and allow for shorter lines for the arriving passengers, the immigration hall was rearranged. CIAA customer service staff also ensured queuing passengers from the tarmac were waiting comfortably with a covered walkway, access to restroom facilities and refreshments.
“We ask the travelling public for their continued patience as critical works continue at ORIA,” Smith said. “Once the essential ongoing construction in the baggage area of the former arrivals hall is completed, significant space will be available for passenger movement within the immigration hall.”
DOI officials said they are working on several other initiatives, including deploying additional staff at all 12 booths during the 11am – 3pm peak arrival period. The department has also hired three ambassadors to assist with facilitating smooth passenger flow, and there are now mandatory lines for special needs passengers who require additional assistance as well as the elderly and passengers travelling with infants.
CIAA CEO Albert Anderson said customer satisfaction is at the core of the CIAA, as the airport is the first place visitors see. “As the renovation project progresses, all prospective agencies will continue to work closely together as a team to provide a high-quality guest experience to all airport users.”
The recently announced fast track procedure in Miami will begin in March, which officials hope will have a significant impact on streamlining airport procedures.
Chief Officer for the Ministry of District, Administration, Tourism and Transport Stran Bodden described the efforts by immigration and the airport to help address the queues during the work as “tremendous”.
“The renovation of ORIA is intended to turn the Cayman Islands into a major gateway for the region, so as well as catering for increased passengers and visitors; the expansion is also about enhancing their experience,” he added.
Why allow so many flights to arrive in such a short space of time? Does our airport have to fit in with the schedules of every airport in the U.S.? American Airlines already has a flight arriving in late afternoon, the other carriers can be allocated arrival slots spread evenly throughout the day and it will be up to them to work backwards and time their departures appropriately.
Why whine over a little bit of inconvenience. It is only for awhile. Count your blessings instead. Too much griping over what is inevitable.
So how did the section process for the Duty Free and Food Vendors go. I read in the RFP that the companies would be chosen in July… But I was pretty sure it July 2017. I must have been mistaken.
In the bank (my longest regular que) I figure 5 minutes per person ahead of me. Given the numbers in the article it sounds like Immigration are doing a good job moving people along.
2,913 passengers x 5 minutes = 14,565 minutes
14,565 minutes divided by 12 booths = 1,213.75 minutes per booth/line per day
1,213.75 minutes divided by 60 minutes = 20 hours
So by my estimate my bank would have taken 20 hours to process all of those persons, I don’t think Immigration took that long.
Is all of these problems caused by each department trying to figure out their own problem ? I have always believed that two heads are better than one head . Why don’t Mr Kirkconnell get all of the heads of the Departments for one full day meeting to make solutions for all possible problems at the Airport .
Because the bottleneck sounds to be how many immigration booths there are an how many planes are scheduled close together. Really only need one non-Govt. agency to sort that one out in advance.
I think it’s quite hilarious how they are blaming this on Immigration when the fact of the matter is CIAA is the one truly responsible for this mess. This arrivals hall is not big enough to deal with all passengers coming off of the flights. CIAA knows this! CIAA should of provided shade for the passengers, water for the passengers, bathroom facilities for the passengers and places to put the passengers when all of the airlines are landing within half an hour of each other. 26 flights is quite a lot of passengers with each aircraft holding approx 120 to150 passengers and 5 or 6 flights arriving at the same time anyone with any sense could and should of anticipated this problem. However, why not blame Immigration cause they are the easy scapegoat. It’s not Immigration that schedules the flights coming in. It’s not Immigration that manages the airport. It’s not Immigration that opened up a new area which wasn’t ready for the amount of passengers and had nowhere to put them. The fault truly lies with CIAA. Is everyone so blind to the fact that Saturdays are the busiest time at the airport? This is not new news everyone. The old arrival hall is smaller than this new one however there were places for the passengers to line up in the shade with bathrooms, fans and access to water as this was provided usually. So how come all of a sudden now this is Immigration’s problem? This is not their fault it is poor planning and not anticipating the needs of the passengers by CIAA. I’m assuming that the opening of a new arrivals hall completely blinded them to the fact that the new area is not finished properly and there was no where to put the passengers when the flights came in as there was in the other area. Surprise!! If proper reporting by the news outlets and a little research was done they could of seen that the blame for this was truly CIAA and not Immigration. It’s good to see that it has improved somewhat from the first Saturday. The question is why wasn’t this done initially? Instead CIAA was ill prepared and instead of stepping up to the plate and taking responsibility for their failings they and everyone else blames Immigration. Par for the course I guess.
Sort. Out. The. Flight. Schedules.
FFS.
not helped when cayman airways couldn’t care less about sticking to their arrival schedules….
Well it is the national airline of Absurdistan, so what else do you expect?
