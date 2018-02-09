Immigration battles queues during airport upgrade

(CNS): The Department of Immigration is trying to address the growing queues of arriving passengers at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) during the continued work on upgrading the facility. But with 26 inbound commercial flights on Saturday alone during the second weekend that the new hall was open, while still in peak season, it has been rearranged in an effort to accommodate the numbers and improve the experience. Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith said 2,913 passengers arrived on Saturday and 2,665 travellers left.

“As this was the second Saturday in the new hall, we wanted to address some of the frustrations of the travelling public, who have had to contend with excessive waiting periods emanating from long lines and passenger overflow from our hall,” Smith explained. “So we wanted to ensure operations continue to run smoothly in the future, as we welcome the increase of arriving passengers during the high season.”

To accommodate more passengers indoors and allow for shorter lines for the arriving passengers, the immigration hall was rearranged. CIAA customer service staff also ensured queuing passengers from the tarmac were waiting comfortably with a covered walkway, access to restroom facilities and refreshments.

“We ask the travelling public for their continued patience as critical works continue at ORIA,” Smith said. “Once the essential ongoing construction in the baggage area of the former arrivals hall is completed, significant space will be available for passenger movement within the immigration hall.”

DOI officials said they are working on several other initiatives, including deploying additional staff at all 12 booths during the 11am – 3pm peak arrival period. The department has also hired three ambassadors to assist with facilitating smooth passenger flow, and there are now mandatory lines for special needs passengers who require additional assistance as well as the elderly and passengers travelling with infants.

CIAA CEO Albert Anderson said customer satisfaction is at the core of the CIAA, as the airport is the first place visitors see. “As the renovation project progresses, all prospective agencies will continue to work closely together as a team to provide a high-quality guest experience to all airport users.”

The recently announced fast track procedure in Miami will begin in March, which officials hope will have a significant impact on streamlining airport procedures.

Chief Officer for the Ministry of District, Administration, Tourism and Transport Stran Bodden described the efforts by immigration and the airport to help address the queues during the work as “tremendous”.

“The renovation of ORIA is intended to turn the Cayman Islands into a major gateway for the region, so as well as catering for increased passengers and visitors; the expansion is also about enhancing their experience,” he added.

Category: development, Local News