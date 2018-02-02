Hyatt returning to Cayman as new hotel’s brand

(CNS): Hyatt Hotels has revealed that its brand is coming back to Cayman after it announced a deal with Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd, which received planning permission last week for a ten-storey, 351-room hotel on the George Town waterfront site at the southern end of the West Bay Road. Although there were some objections about the size of the hotel and potential noise pollution, the Central Planning Authority cleared the way for the project after alterations were made to the plans. The site is in a commercial area and was home to a hotel in the early 1970’s.

As work gets underway, there are hopes that the new project will bring a welcome economic boost to the capital and local construction jobs.

The new hotel will be known as the Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences and will have guest rooms, studio suites, as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts along a seafront eco-walk. Amenities include six food and beverage venues, a 9,000 square foot destination spa and fitness centre, three swimming pools, retail shops, kids club and screening room.

The developers said the resort is planned to have 25,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space, which will make it the largest function space in the Cayman Islands. An affiliate of Pageant Beach Hotel will offer a rental program for the residences that will allow participating owners, when not occupying their residences, to have Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman rent their residences to hotel guests.

“We are delighted that the Grand Hyatt brand is expanding in the Caribbean, and especially in Grand Cayman where the hospitality and tourism sector is primarily aimed at the luxury market,” said David Tarr, senior vice president of development for Hyatt.

Howard Sitzer, chairman of Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd, said the company would be developing a sought-after vacation and meeting destination. “Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences will represent a unique concept in the Cayman Islands for international leisure travelers and groups looking for the ideal combination of luxury, comfort and function in their resort experience,” he added.

Preparation work appeared to be underway at the site this week and local real estate broker Kim Lund has confirmed he will begin selling the residence as early as next week.

