Hospital won’t reveal lawyers’ cut on debt

(CNS): The Health Services Authority will not be revealing the percentage rate that the lawyers contracted to chase a million dollars of outstanding debt at the hospital will receive on the money they manage to collect. Officials confirmed Friday that, although the cost to the authority is being capped at $250,000 on this first batch of debt, the HSA will not reveal the agreed rate of commission. Management believes that revealing the percentage that HSM Chambers, the firm that won the contract, will get could undermine future tenders for the rest of the hospital’s significant debt.

Although the hospital is subsidized by public funds and the management accepted that the public has a right to know, officials said the authority also “has a statutory obligation to balance those fundamental tenets with the commercial interests of the organisation as it strives to achieve value for money in its procurement activities”.

The hospital is hoping that the local law firm can recover the debt from those believed to have the means to pay what they owe and that, if necessary, they will chase the indebted patients to the courts. Although the hospital has stated that the cost of chasing the first million will not exceed $250,000, officials would not confirm if the lawyers’ cut will be 25% in all cases. It also appears that any costs incurred taking clients to court will be in addition to that sum.

“The HSA’s goal to ensure value for money is the premise behind our decision to defer disclosure of the exact commission percentage associated with the current HSM debt collection agreement,” the hospital management said in a statement sent to CNS following our inquiries about the contract, which deals with just a small proportion of the debt owed to the hospital.

“As previously explained, the HSA considers the potential pursuit of outstanding debts via the courts as a pilot initiative. Consequently, the existing contract with HSM is for less than 1% of the overall amounts owed to the organisation. This strategy is scheduled for review in less than six months.”

Officials said that after that review, a much larger percentage of the current outstanding debt could be outsourced for collection as part of another competitive public tendering process.

“If this were to happen, disclosing the commission amount that is being paid as part of the pilot project would prejudice the competitiveness of that process,” the hospital stated. “A disclosure at this point could also prejudice the commercial interests of HSM by disclosing their pricing strategy to potential competitors in a future tender, and diminish the HSA’s negotiating ability with other potential service providers.”

The HSA said it was deferring the revelation of the exact percentage until further decisions are made about whether or not it will continue this strategy as a means of pursuing the outstanding debts.

The hospital has been plagued with debt for some time as a result of the failures in the local healthcare market, with many people wither under-insured or not insured at all. The hospital has a policy of treating all those in need and then pursuing payment. While local indigent people can access CINICO via the Needs Assessment Unit, it is often not until people are in need of care that their lack of cover becomes apparent.

Government has spoken about reviewing and fixing the private sector insurance market, which, despite some changes to the legislation, is still able to cherry pick, leaving the government’s insurance company to pick up cover for the elderly and the sick and the public purse to cover the hospital’s deficit.

During the Finance Committee hearings on the 2018/19 budget last November, the premier said the system was failing the people “terribly” and the provisions for health cover were grossly inadequate”, and that subsidizing the failing market in healthcare would eventually break the government’s finances.

The opposition has called on government to move towards a single payer system after CIMA revealed that the private health insurance sector generated a profit or more than $51 million dollars at the end of 2016.

