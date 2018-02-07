Gang killings not unusual in Cayman, argues lawyer

(CNS): A defence attorney representing a West Bay man convicted of a gang-related killing in 2011 told the court that, as depressing as it was, there was nothing unusual about a gang-related murder with guns in Cayman. Guy Dilliway-Parry argued that a judge should not increase the 30-year life term recommended in the law when he considers the minimum term Brian Borden must serve for the fatal shooting of Robert Mackford Bush. He said the murder of Bush was as a result of an “all too familiar set of circumstances” relating to gang rivalry.

As the court continues to hold hearings that will see all of those prisoners who were given mandatory life terms receive a minimum tariff — the time they will serve before being considered for conditional release — Justice Alex Henderson heard the case of Borden on Tuesday, having presided over the trial without a jury. Borden appealed but that was rejected in November 2015 and he was refused leave to appeal to the privy council.

Henderson had found Borden guilty based on the evidence of Marlon Dillon, who became known as the crown’s supergrass after he gave evidence in a number of key trials. There was further corroborating circumstantial evidence, including allegations from another witness that Borden had stalked and made it clear he wanted to kill Bush for a considerable period and tried to recruit people to help him set Bush up.

Borden was convicted in August 2014 on the basis that he and a second man shot Bush while he sat in a car at the junction of Birch Tree Hill Road and Capt Joe and Osbert Road in West Bay in September 2011, when he was 24 and his victim was 28.

Allegations were made at trial that the second man was Keith Montague, but although was arrested and questioned in the case, he was never charged in connection with the killing. Borden was believed to have a shotgun that he used to shoot Bush in the head and his accomplice was said to have had a 9-millimetre handgun, which was also fired at Bush’s head. Both shots were fatal wounds.

The motive was believed to be gang rivalry. Bush was said to be a member of the Logwoods gang but was going to Birch Tree Hill regularly as he was having a relationship with a woman who lived in the area. However, the woman had also been in a relationship in the past with Borden, described at the time as the leader of the Birch Tree Hill gang, who appeared to be locked in a jealousy fuelled feud with Bush.

The crown argued that the killing was an “utterly exceptional” case of planning and premeditation of a gang related execution. Andrew Radcliff QC, who had also prosecuted the case, said Borden had previous convictions for violent offences that should be taken into consideration, including stabbing a man he was buying ganja from so hard the blade broke off and stuck in his chest. He also chopped another man in the head with a machete.

However, Dilliway-Parry argued that there was nothing exceptional about the killing. He said that gang-related shootings are the most common form of murder in Cayman. He said the 30-year life tariff was already stark and gave the court very little discretion. He said there was nothing exceptional about the planning, as there is an element of planning or premeditation in almost all murders, and his previous convictions were not relevant because they were isolated incidences and Borden claimed he was acting in self-defence.

He told the judge that there was nothing atypical about this murder, and as were no exceptional aggravating or mitigating factors in the case, the judge should stick to the recommended 30-year life tariff.

As “regrettable as it was”, Dilliway-Parry said, gang shootings were just not uncommon or exceptional and this was a familiar set of circumstances, where two young gang members were locked in a jealous dispute over a woman.

As in all of these cases for those serving life, whatever term that the judge decides is not a release date. It will be the first opportunity that the former ‘lifers’ will have to go before the Conditional Release Board to be considered for potential release on licence. It will then be up to the board to determine if the prisoner in question is rehabilitated and no longer poses a danger to the community.

Justice Henderson adjourned the case until Friday, when he is expected to deliver his decision.

