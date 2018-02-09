Freemasons claim discrimination

| 09/02/2018 | 27 Comments

(CNS): Freemasons in the UK are claiming that their members are “undeservedly stigmatised” and are calling for an end to the discrimination they suffer. The BBC and other media outlets in the UK report that the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) has placed full-page advertisements in several national newspapers and has written to the Equality and Human Rights Commission about the allegations the organisation faces that it has undue influence over police and politicians. The advert complains of the “gross misrepresentation” of its members.

Headed “Enough is enough”, the English Freemasons claim in the advert that they raised £33m for good causes last year, adding that people of any race, faith, age, class or political persuasion were welcome in the 300-year-old organisation — though the United Grand Lodge of England is restricted to men, with separate women-only lodges.

The outgoing chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, Steve White, recently told the BBC that the Freemasons were blocking reform in policing and thwarting the progress of women and those from black and ethnic backgrounds. However, the chief executive of the Freemasons in England, Dr David Staples, rejected those claims as “laughable”.

There are believed to be a number of masons in Cayman who are also politicians, police officers and business leaders. According to the website they meet at the Freemasons’ Hall on Mahogany Way in Prospect on Grand Cayman on the third Friday of the month and the second Friday in Cayman Brac. There is both a website and Facebook page but neither gives much insight into Cayman’s membership or what it does.

  1. Anonymous says:
    09/02/2018 at 4:35 pm

    As a young Caymanian that was locked up because 3 or more of us was hanging out together because the majority of us are all family they locked us up but they can hang out together and the police protect them how is it fair




  2. Bertie :B says:
    09/02/2018 at 2:23 pm

    They are nothing but a bunch of old drunks that get together to tell lies and fart .




  3. Anonymous says:
    09/02/2018 at 2:00 pm

    I’m from the UK and some years ago our local police force issued a statement to the effect that none of their senior officers were involved in freemasonry. A few weeks later the local press published photographs of two senior officers leaving a masonic event in the company of convicted criminals who were involved in drugs and prostitution. Until they sort that out freemasons are, in my opinion, fair game. As the old saying goes, ‘Methinks thou dost protest too much.’




    • Anonymous says:
      09/02/2018 at 4:32 pm

      They won’t admit it but everyone in the community know who they are and what they are doing we have no one to report them to they don’t get prosecuted they get away free so who do we turn to




  4. Anonymous says:
    09/02/2018 at 1:24 pm

    Boohoo! Poor Freemasons! They should try being a black transgender midget!




  5. Anonymous says:
    09/02/2018 at 1:22 pm

    So the Lodge feels badly treated, and stigmatized? What do you expect from an organization that is completely secret, shut to women and does not tell anyone what it does? Its an abomination, that is what it is. Anyone with nothing to hide can be transparent, no need for secrecy…so the tales of favour and work are most likely true…why hide if they were not?




  6. Anonymous says:
    09/02/2018 at 12:40 pm

    Cut and Paste from a previous post on the other article noted above;

    Anonymous says:
    21/03/2016 at 10:00 am

    “We take good men and make them better” WOW! Well, if this is a precept of the local Masonic Lodge, they have seriously failed with a number of their members. I know at least a few persons who are Lodge members and who are of the lowest moral character – sleazy, corrupt, underhanded, dishonest, etc. “A peculiar system of morality” indeed!!

    I don’t know the requirements for Masonic Lodge membership worldwide, but most members in Cayman join just to be protected and benefit from the favours afforded to members and the nepotism involved. What does that say about the moral character of such persons??!! Why does one need such “membership” benefits? Sleazy low-life’s!!




  7. Anonymous says:
    09/02/2018 at 10:54 am

    Doesn’t the lodge doctrine encompass significant discrimination including preferential treatment and priority in business and all other activities for other lodge members?




  8. Anonymous says:
    09/02/2018 at 10:32 am

    That’s why when your family is in the lodge in Cayman you get treated differently you get pampered you get off on every criminal charge but we are rebels they prosecute us daily because we are the Christ and we are ok with that we have it in our DNA and our father will deliver us from unna




    • Common sense says:
      09/02/2018 at 11:42 am

      Oh hush. They are more christian than u




      • Anonymous says:
        09/02/2018 at 3:35 pm

        And this is coming from someone who believe a man will come from the sky and save us all that’s as bad as a man riding around the earth on flying reindeers.

        Until you accept that these churches are just buildings collect your money giving you a fantasy story then you can consider yourself far gone.




  9. Anonymous says:
    09/02/2018 at 10:28 am

    I am a caymanian, always tageted by the free masons always watched by them and I’m here to tell them I will not bow down to them or their system




  10. Anonymous says:
    09/02/2018 at 10:24 am

    We will rebel against your laws since we have no rights




  11. 33rd Degree says:
    09/02/2018 at 10:09 am

    Lodge control the politicians, judiciary, the civil service e.g. Franz Manderson Eric Bush are high ranking public officials and every big decision in Cayman. They always have they are the dark hand of power and have an unhealthy influence over government policies and decisions. Cabinet members Alden McLaughlin, Roy McTaggart, Moses Kirkonnell, Joey Hew are all members as are many members of statutory boards including political appointees.




    21



    • Anonymous says:
      09/02/2018 at 10:35 am

      You probably also see ghosts everywhere you look as well. Anyone that spouts this lodge crap is willfully ignorant.




      • Anonymous says:
        09/02/2018 at 11:34 am

        I would suggest that you are willfully trying to discredit the poster because you are threatened by the truth.




    • Anonymous says:
      09/02/2018 at 10:53 am

      Don’t forget Wayne Panton and Sam Bulgin




      • Anonymous says:
        09/02/2018 at 12:15 pm

        There must be some sort of contagious mass paranoia going on here, you are all losing the plot, calm down and stop talking utter crap.
        Freemasons worst enemies are themselves




    • Common sense says:
      09/02/2018 at 11:48 am

      Ignorance. Im fine with the lodge in cayman. They dont watch me or persecute me. They are just a gathering of wealthy and successful men who share ideology and look out for each other. (Of course having lodge brothers in positions of power can be of huge benefits to an individual)
      They are not satanic or evil, read a book and not conspiracy theories on google. You probably see duppies all the time aswell and you are probably that one person out of the group who really saw the may cow and bloody mary




