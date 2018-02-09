Freemasons claim discrimination

(CNS): Freemasons in the UK are claiming that their members are “undeservedly stigmatised” and are calling for an end to the discrimination they suffer. The BBC and other media outlets in the UK report that the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) has placed full-page advertisements in several national newspapers and has written to the Equality and Human Rights Commission about the allegations the organisation faces that it has undue influence over police and politicians. The advert complains of the “gross misrepresentation” of its members.

Headed “Enough is enough”, the English Freemasons claim in the advert that they raised £33m for good causes last year, adding that people of any race, faith, age, class or political persuasion were welcome in the 300-year-old organisation — though the United Grand Lodge of England is restricted to men, with separate women-only lodges.

The outgoing chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, Steve White, recently told the BBC that the Freemasons were blocking reform in policing and thwarting the progress of women and those from black and ethnic backgrounds. However, the chief executive of the Freemasons in England, Dr David Staples, rejected those claims as “laughable”.

There are believed to be a number of masons in Cayman who are also politicians, police officers and business leaders. According to the website they meet at the Freemasons’ Hall on Mahogany Way in Prospect on Grand Cayman on the third Friday of the month and the second Friday in Cayman Brac. There is both a website and Facebook page but neither gives much insight into Cayman’s membership or what it does.

