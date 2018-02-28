(CNS) UPDATED: Officials have confirmed that firefighters worked through the night and have now extinguished the brush fire which was blazing near the East End quarry throughout the night. The blaze was doused by around 3.35am Thursday but the fire crews remained at the scene until 5am to make sure it did not reignite. Chief Fire Officer David Hails said firefighters worked in difficult and arduous conditions deep in the bush.

Commending his teams and thanking the RCIPS for the air support he explained how important that was to fighting the blaze. “The live infrared images of the scene that they sent us from the helicopter helped us to formulate a fire-fighting strategy and contributed to the safety of the fire officers,” Hails said.

The fire is now under investigation and the cause has not yet been identified. the blaze posed a particular challenge because it was in a remote and inaccessible location with no roads, which led the fire crew to using an excavator to clear the bush so they could get the water and equipment to the burning areas.

Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers said, “The dedication shown by the officers in working through the night to extinguish the fire before it became a threat to the surrounding community is truly commendable.

Category: Local News