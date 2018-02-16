Eleven-year-old girl missing for a week

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public for help finding an 11-year-old girl who has been missing from home since last Friday, 9 February. At around 3pm today, Friday, the police received a report that Azaria Jackson, from East End, was missing, some seven days after she left the schools’ sports day at the Annex Playfield in George Town. At the time she was wearing a Cimboco blue t-shirt and black PE shorts. She is about 5’ tall, with light complexion and brownish hair about shoulder-length long, usually pulled back into a pony tail.

Azaria is known to spend time in Windsor Park as well as East End, police said. They have been making checks in these areas since receiving this report and ask that anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this girl to please call the Bodden Town Police Station immediately at 947-2220.

Police were unable to immediately supply a picture of Azaria.

