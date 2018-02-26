(CNS): The education ministry is pursuing a judicial review of a Civil Service Appeals Commission (CSAC) decision after it found in favour of a Caymanian candidate who claimed she was wrongfully rejected for the post of HR director in that ministry as a result of discrimination. The issue has caused concern for back-bench MLA Bernie Bush, who said he was appalled that the ministry had given the job to a less qualified expat candidate and is not only taking legal action against the local but is spending public cash on a private QC to lead the case.

Bush told CNS that the issue started when several well-qualified Caymanians were rejected following an open recruitment process for the vacancy. The job was given to the foreign worker who had been acting in the post, despite his much lower interview scores.

Having received a much higher score during the interview process, one of the rejected candidates took the case to the appeals commission and won. The CSAC found that she had a case regarding the qualifications and experience and noted that it had not received a substantive response from the ministry during the hearing.

Documentation seen by CNS showed that several local applicants, all female, appeared to have scored higher on the interview process and had more experience as well as relevant and more advanced education qualifications than the successful male expat candidate.

Noting that government is trying to push business towards hiring locals when suitable candidates are available, Bush said this was hypocrisy on the part of the administrative branch of government and he urged Deputy Governor Franz Manderson to step-in. Despite being a member of the current administration, Bush said that as a representative of the people he had to expose what he believes is wrong.

“We have a duty to the constituents we represent to protect them from injustices,” he said. “Here we have the public sector discriminating against its own people, even when they have done all the things we tell our people to do so they can compete. But the ministry is now pursuing one of the candidates to the courts, using public money to hire a private lawyer as well. I am begging the deputy governor to step in and stop this injustice.”

The coalition government back-bencher said the discrimination in this case seemed to cover all the bases of inequity because it looked as though the ministry was not just discriminating against Caymanians and people of colour, but women as well. Bush said that the minister, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, had told him she was unaware of the issue and that it appeared to be a civil service management issue.

Responding to the allegations of discrimination, Christen Suckoo, the chief officer in the education ministry, issued a statement defending the decision to select the successful candidate and to pursue the case in the courts.

He said that the recruitment process takes into consideration several factors, as per section 41(7) of the Public Service Management Law (2017 Revision), which provides that all candidates on the shortlist are to be interviewed by a panel using a comparable interviewing approach for each applicant to find the candidate that has the best mix of qualifications, skills, knowledge and experience for the position.

This is based on the information provided by the applicants, the results of the interviews, the personal knowledge of the persons on the interview panel and any other information considered relevant, he said. Where two or more candidates rank broadly at the same level, Caymanians shall be given preference, he noted.

In this case, he explained, the scores referred to are not overall assessments of the candidates but rather scoring of responses made during the interviews only.

“Upon consideration of all relevant factors, including the fact that the applicant awarded the post is a three-year employee of the ministry and had acted in the post for several months, and further that applicant possessed the necessary budget management and team leadership experience critical to the role, the ministry is satisfied that the best recruitment decision was made,” Suckoo said.

The chief officer refuted allegations that the ministry was not doing its best to hire locals and calling into question its approach to local recruitment. “The ministry seeks to hire Caymanians for all posts for which suitable Caymanians can be found, and this has well been put into practice, with the ministry enjoying a strong track-record of recruitment of Caymanians to middle and senior positions.”

He added that on occasions when Caymanians are not the successful, it is not an indication of a change to this approach. Suckoo said there were three Caymanians currently being developed to compete for this post in future.

Defending the decision to acquire a QC from a private firm, who will be assisted by the Attorney General’s Chambers, to apply for leave to file judicial review proceedings against the decision of CSAC, he said this was because of the far-reaching consequences of that finding by the commission.

Category: Government Administration, Jobs, Politics