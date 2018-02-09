Drivers step on the gas along Linford Pierson Highway

(CNS): Police say drivers are going too fast along the new parts of the Linford Pierson Highway, claiming they don’t know the speed limit because there are no road signs due to road construction being carried out on the highway. However, the RCIPS noted that there are, in fact, signs at both ends of the road informing motorists of the speed limit. They say the Linford Pierson Highway has been a 40mph zone since its inception and there are no indications from the National Roads Authority that it has changed.

“So far this month there has been over forty-five speed related traffic stops along Linford Pierson Highway, most of which took place this week,” said PS Lenford Butler from the Traffic Management Unit. “Some of the speeds recorded were in excess of 70mph. Such excessive speed is alarming and we urge the public not to endanger everyone by turning Linford Pierson into a race track.”

Motorists going this fast cannot just be ticketed; this speed exceeds the ticketing threshold and therefore a speeding traffic offense report has to be done and the offender has to go to court, where there is a good possibility that they may lose their licence for a period of time.

Police said the onus is on every driver to ensure that he or she knows the speed limits of the roads they travel and that they follow the law.

