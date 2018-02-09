Drivers step on the gas along Linford Pierson Highway
(CNS): Police say drivers are going too fast along the new parts of the Linford Pierson Highway, claiming they don’t know the speed limit because there are no road signs due to road construction being carried out on the highway. However, the RCIPS noted that there are, in fact, signs at both ends of the road informing motorists of the speed limit. They say the Linford Pierson Highway has been a 40mph zone since its inception and there are no indications from the National Roads Authority that it has changed.
“So far this month there has been over forty-five speed related traffic stops along Linford Pierson Highway, most of which took place this week,” said PS Lenford Butler from the Traffic Management Unit. “Some of the speeds recorded were in excess of 70mph. Such excessive speed is alarming and we urge the public not to endanger everyone by turning Linford Pierson into a race track.”
Motorists going this fast cannot just be ticketed; this speed exceeds the ticketing threshold and therefore a speeding traffic offense report has to be done and the offender has to go to court, where there is a good possibility that they may lose their licence for a period of time.
Police said the onus is on every driver to ensure that he or she knows the speed limits of the roads they travel and that they follow the law.
Drivers Education for all prior to handing out licenses. ! ALL!
endanger everyone by turning Linford Pierson into a race track …. have the “rich” and the gov build a race track for the youth. they could invest money here, education, places for the youth to ride their bikes, better after school programs. oh yea wait. we are all “scumbags” we don’t deserve that eh?
Paradoxically, the onus is on the career crime-fighters to show up and secure the roadways from lawlessness. That’s one of the line items we are paying for – not for regular press releases ironically underscoring their wide-variety of derelictions.
i wonder why just this road is targeted for speeders because there is a lot more speeding on esterley tibbetts highway!
Mock surprise when witnessing a symptom of their own neglected responsibility to protect and supervise our roads. Enough ironic press warnings that highlight their own failure. The RCIPS needs to get their butts out there and do their jobs. We’ve suffered enough inactivity. It’s up to them to do what we’ve been paying them to do, or compel our leaders to change the administration. We are wasting our money if current police leadership can’t figure out what they need to do, or where they need to be.
All very well, and drivers should certainly be aware of the national speed limit, if indeed there is one. However, several cases in Europe before the courts of justice have quashed convictions for drivers where no road sings were present indicating the speed limit, on the grounds that the driver cannot be expected to know if there is no sign. Now, is that an excuse for crazy driving? No…driving safe is the best for all. There are enough crazies out there now, never mind even more excess speeding.
local idiots will break the speed limit on any decent straight stretch of road…..
What’s the point in building a 4 lane highway with the speed of 40. Should be at least a 50.
The increase in traffic speed is a by-product of having better roads, a sensible approach to curtailing speed is going to be needed, one that is fair, safe, and not too onerous on the public. Whilst I can’t imagine people don’t know what the speed limit is, I don’t think the Police can say that people should know the limit. I don’t know about Cayman, but in the UK if a road isn’t sign posted as prescribed in law then the limits aren’t enforceable, you can still be done for dangerous driving, just not speeding.
People are still speeding and getting tickets? Haven’t they read that it’s cheaper to smuggle exotic animals for resale. What a bunch idiots.
Not only there, not only because there was an accident involving a truck by the spotts dock, but on a daily basis that little part seems to be a drag circuit.
There should have a round about right by the spotts dock to avoid theses speedsters and also to protect the tourists when ships docks there.
I don’t think the missing speed signs are the issue but rather the lack of enforcement over the last few years.
There are also still the signs that one lane is closed even though it no longer is, no signage that there is a new junction, no signage saying that the right lane is only turning right onto Agnes way. Do they think before they do anything?
