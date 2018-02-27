Doesn’t want paper phone directory

I am sick of people leaving promotional junk on my doorstep. I religiously recycle everything it is possible to recycle in the Cayman Islands and strongly object to having these magazines, leaflets and whatever — which I call unasked for garbage — left for me whether I want them or not. The latest culprit is Yello. I don’t want or need their phone books. Who does these days? If I need to know a phone number I do what everyone else does and Google it. Regardless of their recycling programme, this is an affront to the environment. Is there any way of stopping this?

Category: Local News