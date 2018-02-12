Cyclist hit by SUV near Pedro Castle
(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on Pedro Castle Road, Bodden Town, Saturday. A red Toyota Rav-4 entering Pedro Castle Road from the Shamrock Road intersection collided with a man riding a bicycle headed in the opposite direction, police said. The cyclist complained of hip pain and was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated and later discharged.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.
Category: Local News
I expect to hear of more of these types of incidents.
This is no way against this gentleman who was hit but we have a serious issue in Cayman where cyclists think they own the entire road.
Too often, when cyclists are given lanes to ride in, they still choose to ride their bicycles in the lane designated for cars. I never understand this blatant disregard for people who are driving.
Why do we have to be so selfish and not share the road?
That’s a shame. Was he riding his bike on the wrong side of the road?- an accident waiting to happen with people disobeying the rules and the police not enforcing against cyclists.
I hope he was riding on the correct side of the road, which is WITH the traffic.
So many I have seen riding against traffic and is very dangerous.
I hope he gets back on his bike soon!
Where are the bike lanes?!?
