Cyclist hit by SUV near Pedro Castle

(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on Pedro Castle Road, Bodden Town, Saturday. A red Toyota Rav-4 entering Pedro Castle Road from the Shamrock Road intersection collided with a man riding a bicycle headed in the opposite direction, police said. The cyclist complained of hip pain and was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated and later discharged.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

