CPA gives nod to controversial 7MB project

(CNS): A controversial development on Seven Mile Beach, which opponents claim will promote ‘transient tourism’ in Cayman through websites like AirBnB, has received the green light from the Central Planning Authority. The Grove, which will provide a boost to the economy and range of welcome facilities for locals, combines one-bedroom apartments with shops, restaurants and green spaces. It received planning permission at a meeting of the CPA yesterday, despite significant objections from nearby residents.

Architect Rob Johnson from RJDA Johnson Design & Architecture said he was delighted by the approval. “This project will be good for everyone. It’s good for Cayman, good for the economy and it will be good for the objectors as the value of their properties will increase,” he added.

But the decision came in the face of vehement opposition from neighbouring residents concerned that the $20 million plus development will disrupt the quiet enjoyment of their private condo facilities as well as creating noise and traffic problems and an increase in crime. Further fears were expressed over the potential for development to also extend to bars or nightclubs, despite such establishments not being included in the developer’s initial plans.

The main area of concern stemmed from the fact that the development includes 58 one-bedroom apartments, which local residents say are ideally suited for — and promoted as being perfect for — daily rental on websites like AirBnB. Instead of bringing families to the development, opponents said it would favour daily rentals and potentially a lot of tourists crossing West Bay Road and using their pool facilities and what owners wrongly believe is their ‘private’ beach at The Great House, Avalon and Plantana.

Attorney Samuel Jackson, representing the neighbouring condo owners, called the development a “de facto hotel” with the absence of a house service area. “We are not saying this will turn into a Marriott or a branded hotel, but we know from the ads this will be listed on AirBnB and other websites. Short-term transient use is fundamentally different from residential use,” he told the Central Planning Authority board.

A large number of condo owners from these developments who had initially written letters of objection attended the planning meeting to express their opposition to the development, which in their opinion was not in keeping with the character of this area of West Bay Road.

Residents said side parking on West Bay Road was a real safety concern, with seven street-side parking bays included in the development. Opposing residents said these would obscure the view for drivers turning right out of The Grove in a part of West Bay Road without a turning lane, leading to potential traffic accidents.

“We are not opposed to the development but we want it to be in a character that is consistent with the neighbourhood,” one Avalon resident said before the committee. “We want stability, which would be provided by two- or three-bedroom units attracting families and not to allow daily rentals.”

The condos in Avalon and its neighbours are offered for daily rentals, however the zoning designation for these developments is hotel use.

Attorney Kyle Broadhurst, representing The Grove’s development company, said in some quite heated exchanges that planning approval was being sought appropriately and they were not seeking permission for a hotel or anything other than the proposed mix of residential use with retail and residential services.

Broadhurst argued that it was the right of future owners at The Grove to use their property in a lawful and regular manner, despite calls from the opposition attorney Jackson for the planning committee to insert conditions for owners to be restricted from rentals of less than one month, which Broadhurst said would be completely inappropriate and something which had never been done before.

Chairman of the Central Planning Authority Board A.L. Thompson noted that there was no evidence that the developers were promoting The Grove to future owners in a manner to encourage daily rentals.

The approval of planning for The Grove will bring a mix of retail establishments as well as new dining options to the north of West Bay Road and is said to be more than 50% sold at this stage. The developers intend it to be a pleasant place for all residents to enjoy, with fountains, space for families to push a stroller around and more green space per square foot than Camana Bay.

The contractor for the project is believed to be Arch & Godfrey and work is expected to start imminently, with the first of five buildings up by Christmas.

