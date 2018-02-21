Court boss tells PAC situation is ‘dire’

(CNS): Court Administrator Suzanne Bothwell, appearing before the Public Accounts Committee Wednesday, told members that the situation at the court was dire. Called as a witness by the committee to talk about the qualifications for the audit of the judicial administration’s books, Bothwell was asked many questions about the management of the courts and the need for a new building. She said that there were a number of reasons why but “the need is dire”, as she warned that a functioning independent judicial arm of government is essential to democracy.

Bothwell said the current facilities had been deemed inadequate since the 1990’s, as she spelt out the catalog of challenges the courts are facing. Although they were managing to function and not yet “terribly compromised”, she said that if there was not some relief soon it then it would be at crisis point and the public would suffer.

Her comments follow Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s continued calls for a new courthouse and his specific concerns during his address at the Grand Court official opening last month.

But regardless of the public dispute that emerged between the executive and the judicial arms of government, where the top judge took aim at the government followed by a rebuttal from the premier, Bothwell said that she had been assured that the executive was willing to come back to the table to iron out a solution.

She denied any claims that her department was seeking a $200 million facility and said that a project that would be under $100 million had been proposed. But the court boss did not hold back as she described the problems the courts face with the massive work load, not just for the criminal division but the financial and family divisions as well.

Bothwell explained that the security costs are a significant component of the increasing annual budget for judicial administration. She explained the difficulties of managing security at the courts, across two separate buildings, one of which was a commercial properly that was never designed as a court.

She refuted suggestions that there was one single issue that was contributing to the delays in the courts after PAC members queried whether the attorney general’s decision to abandon the long-form preliminary inquiry in Summary Court had led to a massive amount of unsubstantiated cases reaching the Grand Court.

She explained that the preliminary inquiry is only one part of the case process and the change in the system was by no means the only cause of the delays, as she explained how knock-on effects were coming from various directions. Bothwell told committee members there was not enough time for her to go into the “full gambit of issues” during the committee hearing on why new court facilities were needed.

“But I can say, since coming to the organisation, in my estimate, the need is dire,” she said but added she remained confident that the courts and government would find an appropriate system. However, she warned that the justice system was important to democracy and if it was not run well, it could undermine a democracy.

“We need a workable solution,” she said, adding that the courts would continue to engage in talks about what was now a well ventilated problem. Bothwell said the courts had received communication from government that it will be coming back to the table.

