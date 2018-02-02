Cops make second arrest in George Town murder

(CNS): A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder of Omar Bailey on Saturday, 20 January, on Eastern Avenue in the central area of the capital, police have confirmed. The young man from George Town, who remains in custody, is the second person to be arrested in the first murder case of 2018. A 27-year-old George Town man was bailed by police on 24 January after several days in custody as there was insufficient evidence to continue holding him.

Bailey was gunned down in a car park outside a barber’s shop in a plaza not far from the junction of Eastern Avenue and Shedden Road. He was hit multiple times, including a gunshot to the head, and died at the scene. Bailey, who was originally from Jamaica, was resident in Cayman for several years and had two young children.

Category: Crime, Police