Cops begin dedicated community beats

(CNS): The RCIPS has formally launched is new community, or neighbourhood, beats that the senior management is hoping will herald a new era of partnership and trust between the people and the police. Grand Cayman has been divided into a dozen beat areas, with 26 dedicated officers assigned to cover specific communities and get to know the people and their problems, with an eye on solution-based policing to tackle emerging crime at the grass-roots and address the perceptions and fear about crime in communities.

The philosophy of community policing is not new and efforts have been made in the past to have dedicated officers patrolling specific neighborhoods, but budget pressures and spikes in violent crime or surges in burglaries have seen the beat officers whisked away within weeks of being posted. But now, the RCIPS said it is committed to maintaining a permanent community policing department.

Speaking at the police headquarters Monday for the official launch of the new beats, Superintendent Robert Graham explained that the goal is for each beat officer to be in post for at least two years, when they will be expected to build a body of knowledge about their community that will help them determine and solve the challenges specific to that neighbourhood. He said the long-term goal was to commit as much as 10% of the RCIPS resources to community policing.

The problems the officers are expected to face range from wrecked vehicles and vicious stray dogs to late night loud fish-fries to fears about drug use in abandoned buildings. They will be tasked to work with other government agencies or private sector entities to systematically address the challenges while cultivating meaningful relationships with the community.

Inspector Courtney Myles, who is supervising the new division, and Superintendent Graham both said that the beat officers will be on foot and on bicycles and they will be expected to engage directly with the people living and working in their beat area, leading to more positive interactions.

Myles said that where the beat officers have already been introduced, they have already received great feedback. “Trust is going up on a daily basis between the public and the police,” Myles.

He and the community officers recently visited the Swamp area of George Town, and he said the people were really surprised to see officers on the beat there and gave them a warm welcome.

Graham said that with visible and accessible officers in the community, they are going to get to know the needs of a given neighbourhood and will be tasked with proactive problem solving in partnership with the people of the community.

The beat officers will also interact with other police units so that they can give officers on general patrol or specific units details about any concerns the community might have that will help those officers police more effectively.

“It is very early in our journey but we are confident that in a short time we will see a positive outcome,” Graham said.

A detailed map of the new beats and the constables that will be serving them has been published by the RCIPS, which will soon be on the new police website, along with bios of the officers and regularly updated information about what’s happening in each beat area. People will be able to contact their beat officer directly or the supervisor for each district by email or mobile phone.

In George Town, alongside a supervising sergeant, four auxiliary officers will continue policing the waterfront to manage the huge cruise ship visitor numbers at the port, while another three officers will be walking the beat in the downtown and central areas of the capital; two will cover the South Sound area and another in Prospect.

In the first instance two officers will cover North Side and another pair in East End, the two largest geographical beats, but a further four officers will be posted to those districts in the coming weeks to ensure round-the-clock community policing. Both districts will be supervised by one sergeant.

Over in West Bay, four officers will cover three specific beats, with two along Seven Mile Beach, one in the Morgan’s Harbour area and another in North West Point. In Bodden Town there will be three officers covering three beats and, as with West Bay, one supervising officer.

