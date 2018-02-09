Cops ‘stoned’ during drug bust

(CNS): Police were pelted with stones in West Bay yesterday and one officer was struck twice in the head and face during a drug operation carried out at a home in the Boatswain Bay area. Police, customs and agriculture officers raided a property where ganja was being cultivated. Several ganja plants were recovered but no arrests were made, police said. However, during the course of the operation, stones were thrown at the officers by unknown people nearby, causing minor damage to a service vehicle. The injured officer was later taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated and subsequently released.

“Such attacks against officers in the lawful execution of their duties threaten the safety of everyone,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “As police officers, our aim is to maintain public safety, and when we are attacked that safety comes under threat.”

Police said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Category: Crime, Customs, Police