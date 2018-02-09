Cops ‘stoned’ during drug bust
(CNS): Police were pelted with stones in West Bay yesterday and one officer was struck twice in the head and face during a drug operation carried out at a home in the Boatswain Bay area. Police, customs and agriculture officers raided a property where ganja was being cultivated. Several ganja plants were recovered but no arrests were made, police said. However, during the course of the operation, stones were thrown at the officers by unknown people nearby, causing minor damage to a service vehicle. The injured officer was later taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated and subsequently released.
“Such attacks against officers in the lawful execution of their duties threaten the safety of everyone,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “As police officers, our aim is to maintain public safety, and when we are attacked that safety comes under threat.”
Police said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.
Until laws change, you do the crime – you do the time. It should be clear to everyone in the narcotic or smuggling circles that this is how the game works. Find out the hard way if you have to.
I’m sorry but I don’t feel sorry for the police. As much as we now know of the many benefits of Cannabis and the little harm it actually does, to waste police resources on this is a complete and blatant disregard for common sense and a slap in the face to any intelligent person. Literally all our Police can do is have road blocks to issue tickets and chase down ganga smokers. I have yet to hear them crack down on any manufacturers of coke and we all know they make that shit locally! Jokes all around.
Here we go again. Go to jail if you grow a plant that has internationally recognized medical benefits, but feel free to go to the designated smoking spot with your tobacco cigs laced with nicotine. Sigh.
The irony in this “drug bust” here is that the tobacco&nicotine that they allow to be smoked on public streets freely is a drug that is more addictive by weight that heroin.
