I know that DVDL is telling people to come pick up their new licence plates. To replace them, we are supposed to bring in our old plates, logbook and windscreen coupon. I’m confused why we have to peel off the old coupon to get our new plate. Seems a waste of time to do that as well as then you have to get a new coupon to stick on.

Category: Local News