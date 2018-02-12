Coach stirs up outrage over threats to CIAA
(CNS): Ato Stephens, the former Trinidadian track star who was convicted of ‘sexting’ with one of the underage athletes he was training while working as a coach in the Cayman Islands, is threatening the local athletic associate with legal action after they withdrew his membership. While the convicted coach’s threats have caused public outrage in light of mounting controversy that he has not yet been deported, he is nevertheless claiming that he was booted out of the Cayman Islands Athletic Association without a fair hearing.
Stephens is married to medal-winning Cayman Islands athlete Cydonie Mothersill, who sits on the board of the association which banned Stephens, by unanimous vote, at the end of last year following his conviction and 18-month jail sentence. But in a letter to CIAA President Lance Barnes and other executive members, Stephens claimed his human rights had been violated and the CIAA had broken its own rules .
Since receiving the letter, Barnes has said that many parents of CIAA athletes are not happy with his efforts to regain membership and some are threatening to withdraw their support of the association.
“This concerns me because we will be hosting CARIFTA 2019 in Cayman, so we need everyone’s support, especially parents, so this really concerns me and I believe we really have to do the right thing,” he said. He pointed to the child protection policy which obligates associations to protect young people from sexual predators.
However, Stephens is arguing that he has not been convicted of a sex crime but of abusing an Information Communications Technology Network to annoy, harass or abuse. He was charged with two counts of indecent assault and one of gross indecency, but gaps in the police investigation and contradictions in the evidence led to his acquittal on the more serious charges.
Stephens had denied all the allegations, despite the phone evidence that led to his conviction, which a judge described as disgraceful and said it was obvious Stephens had derived sexual pleasure from the ‘sexting’ with the child.
Many people also believe that Stephens should have been deported immediately after he was released from jail, as per the court’s recommendations. However, he is married to a Caymanian and is the father of two local children, calling into question the potential deportation.
Cabinet recently released a statement saying that it has yet to consider Stephens’ position and has not yet decided whether he will be removed from the jurisdiction. Last week the opposition called for his immediate deportation because they believe he poses a risk to other potential victims.
Category: Crime, Local News
CALLING…ALL previous victims…….PLEASE come forward. Thank you.
1
0
Let’s deport all the MLAs in 2021 who supports this disgusting.man who has no shame. He will be a big embarrassment for Cayman if he is here for CARIFTA. This is who we are making PR now. XXXXX What a mess our sport organization are in.
1
0
Doesn’t matter what he was convicted of, this person is not honourable enough to be around children. Could have been shoplifting, drunk driving whatever, he would not be welcomed in any association that I belong in.
1
0
Hope that this perverts crime ( which he feels isn’t a big deal ) never happens to his children . Its sickening and disgusting . Your a short eyes ! live with it , somewhere else !
0
0
Recognizing that people should have a right to ‘family life’, i.e., not being unfairly separated from family (wife & kids) by a Government, is there any level of criminality that people would accept does not trump that right?
For argument’s sake, a conviction for speeding should not invalidate someone’s right to stay in a country with their spouse and children. Sexual predator, maybe. (Please don’t argue this particular case in this thread.) But are there any crimes between speeding & sexting where people think its OK for the convicted criminal, after serving/paying their penalty, to be allowed to stay?
0
0
You know what I don’t seem to understand.. Whether he, the court, or the gov is right or wrong.. Why does this man even want to stay here??? Not just stay here but he wants to take legal action against CIAA?? This man doesn’t have any shame awa?!?!?! Like bro! We caught you messing with a little girl!! Why would you even want to show your face around here again??? Smh.. And to think this man has children himself?!?!?! Yo something is missing here! This story na adding up.. Not too long ago he was on the run.. Now he wants his job back?? Wow! And besides all that.. As mean as it might sound I personally blame the parents for this.. Why did you call the police??? Why did you not handle this yourself???? After being flogged like Kunta Kinte aka Toby he would have begged me to allow him to leave this island! I don’t have faith in the justice system we have here.. Some things should be handled in the streets.. You lucked out this time Ato!
1
0
Great way to undermine ALL our female athletes. Cydonie needs to resign her CIAAA position due to a conflict of interests. Cut the losses now, it’s always going to be something with this guy around. Counterproductive at the very least.
1
0
Whether you want him to stay or not, technically he is right, I am not supporting him staying on island or staying in the CIAA but I’m sure they can undo their original action and throw him out for some other reason taking away his ability to claim that he was wronged
These rules and laws are written very specifically and even if you think he is a guilty pervert who deserves to be stoned to death technically he was acquitted of the actual charges that would be considered sex crimes
12
21
Tell them Bro enlighten them as to who and what exactly they voted for in the last election. Let the beatings continue?
12
1
He served 18 months for lewd communications with the only minor that testified. You don’t get your old job back or right to work with kids after a betrayal of trust like that. You get put on a watch list, and rightly so. Hopefully this will embolden the other witnesses to come forward and send him back to jail for the crimes he wasn’t actually tried for. Maybe that’s what he’d prefer, and if so, bring it on.
2
0
First, I would think that the association can do whatever it wants in banning a member they think unfit. I don’t think his case would get anywhere near the court door.
Second, he was using a ICT device to harass and abuse an underage subject? What? Did I not hear he was pressuring her to send him naked photos? Is that not sexual abuse!!
I think this man needs serious and urgent mental care.
He obviously does not realize the seriousness of his offense and he must never be allowed near any young woman.
0
0
Its clear this unity government is no longer serving the best interest of the Caymanian people infact it has not been since its inception.Its time we cut support to ensure our very existence on this island now!
31
3
There are laws. We have to obey them otherwise we will have anarchy. He was not convicted of a sex crime, which in good old Caymankind way, he is still being labeled with enacting that crime, despite not being found guilty. I may not like it, but it is the law.
0
1
Unless the CIAA is a public authority as defined by ECHR he can take his ‘human rights’ complaint and stick it.
39
0
Like Alden said they are here for US????he just forgot to tell you about the threats they pose to our children?
42
0
OOOH you all try hush especially all you PPM voters. This is what happens when your government allows the wishes and whims of the minority to supersede the rights of local people and then brainwash many of their followers into believing that diversity pose no threat to them.Keep going Ato Stephens assert your rights maybe some might just get it now and finally wake up to this deception.
35
12
Ummm okay.. but what does all of that have to do with the PPM?
17
13
Many thumbs down. No answers. A sheep or a monkey could hit the thumb button.
1
0
Sometimes its just better to understand that you have lost the trust that you need to do the job, and pursuing it like this, albeit that you may technically have a point, is just going to make it worse.
32
0
Time for the other victims to come forward and put him back in jail. #metoo
41
0
This Government led by Premier Alden McLaughin and his Cabinet members Moses Kirkonnell, Tara Rivers, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Joey Hew, Roy McTaggart and Dwayne Seymour must be auditioning for the circus as a bunch of clowns! They have now emboldened Ato Stephens with their collective flip flopping. What more evidence and recommendations from the Grand Court do they require to deport in the best interests of the Cayman public a delusional sexual predator and convicted criminal like Ato Stephens?
Do you think this would fly in his native Trinidad or USA where he originally fled to as a citizen and had to be extradited from to face charges? XXXXX
This has become a national embarrassment and the Cabinet members have made a pigs ear of a very simple Grand Court recommendation. Have they no shame or pride or understanding of protecting the public interests? What exactly must one be convicted of in order to be deported from the Cayman Islands because being of poor character and a threat to youngsters on whom Ato Stephens preyed upon does not constitute anything negative enough to enforce the Immigragtion Laws of the Cayman Islands based on Cabinet decision to date?
43
0
What a loser
24
0
He should shut his pie hole and be glad they not deporting him. Waste of space
37
0
deport this sickie right now, cayman it is time for us to march now.
2
0