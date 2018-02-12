Coach stirs up outrage over threats to CIAA

(CNS): Ato Stephens, the former Trinidadian track star who was convicted of ‘sexting’ with one of the underage athletes he was training while working as a coach in the Cayman Islands, is threatening the local athletic associate with legal action after they withdrew his membership. While the convicted coach’s threats have caused public outrage in light of mounting controversy that he has not yet been deported, he is nevertheless claiming that he was booted out of the Cayman Islands Athletic Association without a fair hearing.

Stephens is married to medal-winning Cayman Islands athlete Cydonie Mothersill, who sits on the board of the association which banned Stephens, by unanimous vote, at the end of last year following his conviction and 18-month jail sentence. But in a letter to CIAA President Lance Barnes and other executive members, Stephens claimed his human rights had been violated and the CIAA had broken its own rules .

Since receiving the letter, Barnes has said that many parents of CIAA athletes are not happy with his efforts to regain membership and some are threatening to withdraw their support of the association.

“This concerns me because we will be hosting CARIFTA 2019 in Cayman, so we need everyone’s support, especially parents, so this really concerns me and I believe we really have to do the right thing,” he said. He pointed to the child protection policy which obligates associations to protect young people from sexual predators.

However, Stephens is arguing that he has not been convicted of a sex crime but of abusing an Information Communications Technology Network to annoy, harass or abuse. He was charged with two counts of indecent assault and one of gross indecency, but gaps in the police investigation and contradictions in the evidence led to his acquittal on the more serious charges.

Stephens had denied all the allegations, despite the phone evidence that led to his conviction, which a judge described as disgraceful and said it was obvious Stephens had derived sexual pleasure from the ‘sexting’ with the child.

Many people also believe that Stephens should have been deported immediately after he was released from jail, as per the court’s recommendations. However, he is married to a Caymanian and is the father of two local children, calling into question the potential deportation.

Cabinet recently released a statement saying that it has yet to consider Stephens’ position and has not yet decided whether he will be removed from the jurisdiction. Last week the opposition called for his immediate deportation because they believe he poses a risk to other potential victims.

Category: Crime, Local News