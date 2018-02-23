Check-in moves to new hall as airport work continues

(CNS): Most airline check-in desks at Owen Roberts International Airport will move to the new hall today, officials from the airport have said. In the latest update from the Cayman Islands Airports Authority as the redevelopment gathers pace, officials warned of congestion this weekend during the peak times in the middle of the day and urged passengers to check in early. Although renovation work has now begun in the old check-in area, some Cayman Airways flights will still be processed at their current counters, the airport stated.

Officials said the congestion in the new hall would probably be at is worst between 11am and 3pm, so passengers are being asked to arrive for their flights three hours before departure. But it will be a balancing act for the airport, as they said any earlier than three hours could see passengers asked to return because holding space inside the new check-in hall will be limited. Priority will be given to those passengers departing within the three-hour window.

“This time window also applies at the security checkpoint, as passengers may only be allowed to join the security line once they are within the three-hour window. This process has been put in place to help control the flow of passengers and alleviate congestion inside the departures hall,” officials explained as they apologized for the anticipated inconvenience.

