(CNS): The Cayman Islands Humane Society and Feline Friends have secured an injunction against the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environment to stop the government officials from culling stray cats on Little Cayman this week. The charities were not consulted on the proposed cull and so applied for judicial review of the decision, and received a temporary injunction from the Grand Court until the matter is heard by a judge. The case is due to be heard Thursday morning by Justice Williams.

The Humane Society posted a statement on its Facebook page stating that the charities were “acutely aware of the hardships faced by indigenous wildlife”, which is understood to be the motivation for the cull.

“We strongly believe that the homeless cat population on Little Cayman can be managed though a well-handled, organised and systematic trap, neuter, vaccinate and release programme, known as TNVR. The Cayman Islands Humane Society and Feline Friends are ready, willing and able, together with the support of local veterinarians to assist the DoA in developing and implementing a TNVR plan,” the Humane Society said, offering an alternative to killing the wild cats.

The charities said they remain committed to working with the DoA to finding humane and considered solutions and hope to work collaboratively to address such matters going forward.

The planned cull was organised as a result of the rising numbers of feral or stray cats that are killing the indigenous rock iguanas and raiding eggs from brown-footed booby nests and other birds.

Recognition of the harm outdoor cats pose to the bird population is growing around the world and experts estimate that the toll on North American birds in a single year is significant, with around a billion birds every year being taken by feral and free-running cats.