Animal charities secure stay on feral cat cull
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Humane Society and Feline Friends have secured an injunction against the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environment to stop the government officials from culling stray cats on Little Cayman this week. The charities were not consulted on the proposed cull and so applied for judicial review of the decision, and received a temporary injunction from the Grand Court until the matter is heard by a judge. The case is due to be heard Thursday morning by Justice Williams.
The Humane Society posted a statement on its Facebook page stating that the charities were “acutely aware of the hardships faced by indigenous wildlife”, which is understood to be the motivation for the cull.
“We strongly believe that the homeless cat population on Little Cayman can be managed though a well-handled, organised and systematic trap, neuter, vaccinate and release programme, known as TNVR. The Cayman Islands Humane Society and Feline Friends are ready, willing and able, together with the support of local veterinarians to assist the DoA in developing and implementing a TNVR plan,” the Humane Society said, offering an alternative to killing the wild cats.
The charities said they remain committed to working with the DoA to finding humane and considered solutions and hope to work collaboratively to address such matters going forward.
The planned cull was organised as a result of the rising numbers of feral or stray cats that are killing the indigenous rock iguanas and raiding eggs from brown-footed booby nests and other birds.
Recognition of the harm outdoor cats pose to the bird population is growing around the world and experts estimate that the toll on North American birds in a single year is significant, with around a billion birds every year being taken by feral and free-running cats.
Now if only we could do something about the feral human population…
Can the Humane Society also direct it’s attention to reducing the population of feral chickens which far outnumbers the cats.
This is uttering disgusting, the culling of felines. I do believe TNVR is byfar a better method, and I’m sure numerous people are willing to help in the endeavor. If the motion is ever granted for the culling of these creatures you’ll be sure to find me in Little Cayman culling the humans that are trying to kill them.
U should go now
A car hit a feral cat the other day, can you please get an injunction against driving cars as well
Culling the humans??? You’re an idiot. So.let me get this right, you hippies would rather the wild cats to eat all the young iguanas and other natives birds and species into extiction? That’s goes against your all whole big picture “love all animal” thesis/motto. Don’t be daft! You can castrate all the cats you want but if you’re releasing them back they are still gonna eat for duration of their lives. Don’t really know how long wild cats live but I guarantee you its longer than a couple of years, and that my friend is a disastrous havoc to Little Caymans wildlife.
You are an ignoramus of the lowest order, one rung below cat feces and most probably quite a bit smellier.
Feral animals are essentially invasive scavengers and should be put out of their misery if only to spare the many vulnerable nesting birds – some of whose populations are still struggling to re-emerge after Ivan over 13yrs ago. Sterilization doesn’t fix the underlying predation issue. This should be an easy decision.
