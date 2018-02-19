(CNS): The Grand Court of the Cayman Islands has now completed the allocation of tariffs for all the relevant prisoners serving mandatory life sentences for murder, defining the minimum time they must serve before they are eligible for release on licence. However, the appeal court is likely to be hearing challenges to several of them later this year. The change to the system brought about by the Conditional Release Law, which was enacted to comply with the Bill of Rights in Cayman’s Constitution, has thrown up its own human rights challenges as well as questions of interpretation for judges that have not been easy to address.

The recent exercise completed by the courts has seen around a dozen lifers receive determinate minimum time periods based on the change to the law that was implemented in February 2016.

This change in the legislation, replacing the prison law, paved the way to set a time period, or tariff, of 30 years for a mandatory life sentence. It was greeted with consternation by the wider community as people interpreted the legislation as being soft on murderers. But the law, which was supposed to address human rights concerns about ‘life’ meaning life, which was seen as undermining the chance of redemption, may have created more human rights problems than it has fixed.

While the previous legislation imposed a mandatory life sentence on convicted killers, it was not really life behind bars as there was still a path to parole. At least six convicted killers have been released on licence over the past decade after serving in some cases as little as 22 years of their sentences. This was as a result of applying to the governor’s office, which had the power under that law to set parole hearings for all inmates, including lifers.

Several other lifers who are still serving mandatory sentences in HMP Northward but who made applications to the governor for a parole hearing before the implementation of the Conditional Release Law have not been given a life tariff. Instead, they have been allowed to go through the old process. This means that they could be released after serving far less time than the minimum terms that have been handed down to those over the last few months.

The shortest tariff under the new law given to any of the lifers so far is 23 years but most have been 30 and over. On Monday, Justice Charles Quin handed down the shortest minimum term to John Gouldbourne (68) for the murder of Moreen Maree Williams almost 14 years ago. Gouldbourne was convicted of a brutal attack in which Williams sustained more than 60 knife wounds before he shot her in the head.

In contrast, the chief justice handed down 40-year terms to the two men who killed Estella Scott-Roberts, the longest life term for any of Cayman’s killers, even exceeding the 38 years given to Raziel Jeffers (34) for two gang related murder convictions. Jeffers was convicted in 2012 of murdering Marcus Ebanks in West Bay in 2009 when he and second unknown gunman opened fire on a group of young people outside Bonaventure Boys Home. In 2014 he was convicted of gunning down and killing gang rival Damion Ming in a West Bay yard in March, 2010.

The change in the way lifers are being treated is raising serious questions now about the parity of punishment. In some cases, such as the sentences handed to Larry Ricketts and Kirkland Henry for their horrifying murder of Scott-Roberts, a catalog of obvious aggravating factors fuelled the massive uplift.

But in others there are legitimate questions about parity for the current lifers receiving the tariffs compared to their serving peers who have already been released early or who are on track to do so and may have killed in similar circumstances and for similar reasons.

Some killers are serving more than three decades behind bars before they can apply for release on licence, not based on the aggravated circumstances of their crimes but because of the legislative change, while others have been released already after serving less than 25 years.

One example is the case of Bryan Roland Powell (37), who, along with Kurt Fabian Ebanks, was convicted of killing the taxi driver Curtis Seymour in 2000. Powell received a 26-year tariff in November last year but Ebanks is being dealt with under the old legislation and could be released relatively soon after serving considerably less time than his co-conspirator for the same crime.

Leonard Antonio Ebanks, who was sentenced to 34 years last week for the murder of Tyrone Burrell, made the point that a number of other prisoners in HMP Northward for murder were serving shorter terms.

He asked the court how he could be facing such a long tariff when a former fellow inmate who killed a prison officer while serving for another offence, which would have earned him a tariff well over 30 years under the new system, was released in 2013 after serving around 22 years. The judge did not dispute Ebanks’ point but noted that he was required to follow the new law.

The Grand Court has already ruled that the issue of the release of some lifers early under the old prison law and the opportunity for others to still be considered under it has not established a precedent or reasonable expectation of release. But the issue is not necessarily settled because no appeals have yet been filed.

However, CNS understands that at least two appeals will be filed in the coming weeks based on a number of issues relating to these inequities.

Another issue likely to fuel appeals is the question of how the law was drafted regarding the discretion the court has in moving from the 30 year statutory term for life. The legislation states that the tariff for murder shall be thirty years unless there are exceptional circumstances that could see the time increased or decreased. But interpreting the list of factors can be challenging, as some are ‘either/or’ issues — binary situations which cannot be seen as having degrees of exception.

One of the factors listed for judges to consider is the murder of a public official, such as a police officer. But as lawyers have said, a victim either was or was not a public official so there cannot be exceptional circumstances surrounding that situation, making it hard to understand the amount of discretion the Legislative Assembly wanted to give to judges.

Lawyers have also argued extensively about how exceptional it is in Cayman for killers to use firearms and whether sentences should be aggravated by that or not, given that the majority of male killers in Cayman shot their victims.

The end result of this recent exercise by the Grand Court will be closely scrutinized by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal, with equity and parity being key questions for consideration once these cases are tested. The first case and how it is assessed will help settle future decisions, but the law itself may still need review before the way Cayman punishes its killers is settled.

