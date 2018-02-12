CEC will start on campus this year, officials said

(CNS): With over 225 companies operating from offices and co-work space around Grand Cayman under the banner of Cayman Enterprise City, the management has said that it still intends to begin work on a campus to create a physical tech zone. CEC began renting random empty business space to firms operating under its umbrella in 2012, but six years into the project there is still no physical zone. Nevertheless, CEC CEO Charlie Kirkconnell said work would start on the physical site in the last quarter of this year, offering the long-awaited local construction jobs that were promised as part of the original deal CEC struck with government

Responding to inquiries from CNS, Kirkconnell said that in five years “we conservatively estimate that there will be over 500 businesses” in the special economic zone (SEZ), “with roughly 60% of those operating from within Cayman Tech City”.

He added, “We will be breaking ground on our new purpose-built 53-acre campus in 2018 and will complete the first three buildings in phase one of our five planned commercial phases within five years. We see our campus development as key to facilitating the creation of business activity hubs that enable like-minded individuals to easily socialize and collaborate.”

Part One of Phase One of the planned area development, which includes the first three office buildings, is scheduled to kick off sometime at the end of this year, located between South Sound and George Town.

CEC is able to offer tech companies that set up shop in offices that are under the zone’s umbrella with what are described as turnkey solutions that enable clients to literally arrive, open their laptops and get right down to work. Legislation that created the concept of a special economic zone provided CEC with a way of offering an excellent deal to companies in the zone, bypassing the usual company fees and work permit processes with dedicated licensing fee concessions.

Clients appear to be enjoying the concessions and what the zone has to offer: officials said they gave CEC an excellent rating in a recent survey.

“We want our zone companies to fully realise that they are part of this major project in the Cayman Islands — they are part of a significant initiative to establish Cayman as a global technology hub, and there are benefits to that,” Kirkconnell said. “We are focused fine-tuning our product based on what works for our clients. Our goal is to help them become stars in their respective industries and Cayman Enterprise City is a tool that can help them to do this.”

The zone’s goal is to attract knowledge-based business outside of the financial services to Cayman and to encourage a physical presence. The five areas cover technology, digital media, life sciences and technology, commodities and derivatives, and marine and aviation services.

Category: Business