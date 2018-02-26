(CNS): The Cayman Turtle Centre (formerly the Cayman Turtle Farm) released 15 turtles in the sea at Barkers National Park in West Bay last week as part of its conservation efforts. Officials from the facility said the turtles will join the other 31,000 that have been released into the ocean since the programme began. Officials said the releases of the turtles had helped turn the tide on the declining numbers, with a recent study showing a tenfold increase in the numbers of nesting turtles in Cayman Waters between 1999 and 2015.

A Darwin Plus Initiative study has also shown that 54% of the turtles found around Cayman’s waters have DNA attributable to turtles that had been released from the Turtle Centre.

The release programme was cancelled in 2013 for three years because of concerns about disease and other husbandry issues at the farm that could endanger the wild population. In 2012 animal rights activists also documented the release of injured turtles.

The release programme resumed in 2016 as officials said they were satisfied that extensive testing and scientific data indicated that releasing the turtles would not pose a risk to wild turtles.

The farm said at the time that its self-imposed release ban had been put in place because it did not have a vigorous quarantine or health screening process in place. However, it is not clear how that has improved and what quarantine period or screening process the turtles now go through before release.

Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) Executive Director Tiffany Dixon Ebanks said that CITA was “excited to share the great news about the Cayman Turtle Centre’s first Turtle Release of 2018”.

She added, “It was certainly a magical occasion and we received great feedback from all. We are already looking forward to the next one and will keep our members, visitors and the Cayman Islands community posted on future releases.”

