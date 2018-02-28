Lobster season comes to an end

(CNS): Today is the last day this season that people can take lobster from Cayman Islands waters legally. The season closes tomorrow, when it will no longer be lawful to take, purchase, receive or possess lobster originating from Cayman waters. “The closed season is designed to give the local lobster population a break from harvesting during the times of year when they reproduce the most,” said Department of Environment Senior Research Officer John Bothwell.

“We urge persons not to support poaching. Don’t buy lobsters from people during the closed season. It’s a crime and should be reported to the authorities,” he added.

Full National Conservation Law brochures, including Marine Park maps and all marine rules and regulations about what can and cannot be taken, when can be downloaded from the DoE website . For more information on all of the closed seasons and other conservation rules, contact the DoE on 949-8469 or email [email protected].

Anyone who spots poachers is urged to call 911 or contact a DoE enforcement officer directly on the following numbers:

Grand Cayman: 916-4271

C ayman Brac: 926-0136

Little Cayman: 925-0185

Information that is not time sensitive, can be reported anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers, by calling 800-TIPS.

