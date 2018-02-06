Cayman begins turn as UKOTA chair

(CNS): Eric Bush, the Cayman government’s representative in London, has taken over the chairmanship of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA), as Cayman assumes its turn at the helm of the body which promotes the interests of Britain’s remaining territories. Taking up the chairmanship of the group means that the Cayman Islands will head the political council which sets the association’s policies and approves all decisions, activities and agendas.

The Cayman Islands Government London Office will also undertake the duties of the secretariat. Along with the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands will also co-chair the UKOTA Financial Services Sub-Committee that deals exclusively with financial services.

As chair of UKOTA, the Cayman Islands will be hosting the annual Pre-Joint Ministerial Council, where the members gather in the host territory to plan for the end-of-year Joint Ministerial Council with the British government in London towards the end of the year.

Two main objectives this year will be to write a new white paper that seeks to enhance the relationship between the UK and its overseas territories and to reform the Constitution of UKOTA, bringing it in line with current legislation and best practice, officials stated in a release.

“We are pleased to assume the chairmanship of UKOTA and we look forward to setting an industrious agenda that produces and very fruitful and productive year for all of its members,” said Bush.

