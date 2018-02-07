Car thieves make off with two more Hondas

(CNS): Police are reaching out to the community to help them find two more Honda Civics that were both stolen in West Bay yesterday. Car thieves who are regularly taking this model of vehicle struck at a restaurant car park in Morgan’s Harbour and apartments in Mount Pleasant. Both of the Hondas were 1998 models. The first one, which is white, registration #147 792, was reported stolen at 5:20pm Tuesday from the parking lot of Pleasant Point apartments and was last seen on Monday, 5 February, at about 8:00pm.

The car has a “thumbs-up” sticker on the gas cap cover and a blue and silver sticker on the back.

The second car, which is dark blue, #180 451, was reported missing just after 10:45pm last night from the car park at Calypso Grill in West Bay. It was last seen at about 6:30pm. The vehicle has red lines on the bumpers, wheels, gas tank cover, and front and rear wipers, as well as a white decal of two girls on the right side front door.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police