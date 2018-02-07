Business urged to wade in on consumer protection

(CNS): The new Chamber of Commerce president, Paul Byles, is urging all businesses to engage in the consultation process for the proposed Consumer Protection and Guarantees bill because he believes it will be much more difficult to ask for change once the law is passed. The bill is designed to give consumers some legal protections when buying goods and services, as to date there is no law to protect customers from bad business practice.

Byles pointed out that, since this legislation could force local traders and service providers to be decent and fair, it will impact a diverse set of Chamber members, from financial services businesses to carpenters.

He said, “A key area of consideration for all businesses is to assess if this new legislation will require them to make changes to their existing procedures and contracts. Such changes can have a significant impact depending on the current approach being taken by the business.”

The Chamber will be arranging a Be Informed session on Thursday, 22 February, for members to ensure they are fully apprised of the key requirements of the proposed legislation and to gauge concerns. Byles said the feedback from members will be combined with the results of a focus group working on the issue and given to the Law Reform Commission.

Category: Business