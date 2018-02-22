(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service has confirmed that yesterday’s landfill fire remains successfully extinguished after crews monitored the dump through the night. The facility re-opened at 11:15am today and the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said. Several fire officers stayed overnight at the landfill to observe the scene and ensure there was no re-ignition. Fire officers stayed on location all morning cooling down any possible hot spots to ensure the dump was safe to re-open to the public.

Chief Fire Officer David Hails said the CIFS used three ground monitors to continuously spray large amounts of water on the area. At around 11am Thursday the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service helicopter was deployed again to use its thermal imaging equipment to further assess potential unseen hot spots. The RCIPS then sent thermal aerial photos to the CIFS, who determined that there were no active hot spots.

Chief Hails added that fire crews will continue to stay in position with ground monitors in place for the next 24 hours. The RCIPS helicopter will be deployed around 8:00pm to once again assess the scene.

Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers, who has responsibility for the fire service, thanked “the dedicated and hardworking fire officers, both the on-duty as well as off-duty officers, and the RCIPS who responded to the call. We are grateful for their swift action and persistent monitoring of the situation.”

