(CNS): With plans to undertake five performance audits this year, looking at education, diversifying the economy, efficiency of the court system, improving financial accountability and transparency, and government’s use of outsourced services, the Office of the Auditor General is asking the public for their thoughts on the planned agenda. Auditor General Sue Winspear said the outline plan would provide the public, Legislative Assembly, government and public sector with clarity about the 2018 audits and an indication of potential audits over the next four years.

“I believe that members of the public are in an excellent position to provide input to our programme of work,” she said in a release. “We are very interested in users’ views about the public services provided and I welcome the public’s comments on areas where they think my office could add value by looking at how well government and public services are delivered.”

The OAG said it plans to publish a programme of potential performance audits for the next five years and update it on an annual basis. The office has already consulted with members of the Public Accounts Committee and senior officials in the government as it developed the programme. But now it is the turn of the people.

The consultation will run until 20 March, when the input will be considered and a final programme published by the end of the month.

The full list of potential performance audits for the period 2018 to 2022 can be found on the OAG website.

Feedback on the proposed programme of performance audits can be provided to the Auditor General by email at [email protected] or in writing at PO Box 2583, Grand Cayman, KY1-1103, CAYMAN ISLANDS. More information about the PA programme can be obtained by contacting Sue Winspear at (345) 244-3201 or Angela Cullen, Director of Performance Audit, at (345) 244-3220.

