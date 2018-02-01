Armed masked men invade Prospect home
(CNS): Two masked men armed with a knife and a crow bar entered a home on Prospect Point Road, George Town, at around 9:30pm last night and demanded cash. In an RCIPS release, police said that the men demanded money. No one was hurt but the robbers made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash and personal items. The suspects are both described as being about 5’10”-5’11” in height and were wearing full masks and gloves.
Police who responded to the scene of the aggravated burglary made checks in the area but did not locate anyone matching the descriptions given.
This incident is being investigated by officers from George Town CID and police are appealing for anyone who may have any relevant information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Where is the powers that be? You ask in s..,,t h..,e Islands trying to further seal our demise… frightening and disgusting … and we thought we had prople with common sense, honesty and integrity. For God sake please don’t make these demons brain wash you.
We have been left defenseless by an uncaring and unaffected political class.
This island is getting from bad to worse. I’m afraid it’s on the slippery slope now and at the point of no return. It’s not safe for a vacation let alone to reside in anymore. Such a waste of a paradise island. 🌴It’s not all down to unsavoury immigrants. There’s a lot of homegrown criminals carrying out this type of crime. It’s a really difficult situation for RCIPS their hands are tied. Only so much one can do, as if convicted the penalties don’t fit the crime or seem a deterrent for these people. The courts need to take away these criminals liberty for a very long time. They are laughing at this Judicial system, it’s a joke!!
This Government really needs to sort out this major problem. The Child Protection team need to up their game to sort out the massive child abuse. Social Services need to step in and do their part in directing these children on the right path before they become delinquents. These children go off the rails before becoming the criminals they end up to be. It needs to be nipped in the bud in the early years. There will always be crime wherever you live but it’s getting off the scale now on this island.
There should be programmes in place for school leavers. Apprenticeships with Construction firms. In fact, why isn’t there a Construction College like in the U.K.?
May God help you Cayman
Because those who operate the college here….don’t want to hurt their fellow countrymen.
The deafening silence on our crime is disgusting!! We need to deal with this! I’ve never seen such a dysfunctional set in my life. Why are we (the powers that be) sitting back and allowing this CANCER to ruin us?!
I truly don’t believe the Government really cares. As long as they have a surplus from work permits in their budget, their hefty salaries, benefits and pensions are paid. Why would they have to pass legislations to protect the innocent? That would mean work! Remember it’s not their fault, it’s the Governor’s responsibility for crime to be placed under control. That the goverment’s story and they sticking to it.
Alden’s “unity government” Cayman.
So I’ll be on the lookout then for two men of about 5’10-11″ wearing full masks and gloves only – should be easy.
6
Did they have shirts, trousers, socks and shoes? Give us a clue.
Looking forward to the day the airplane door bangs me on the way out.
17
hurry !!!
Don’t hesitate. Go today!
enjoy your time in Jamaica, or perhaps some vagrant US inner city since they are so much safer than Cayman. Loser.
There are a lot of towns & even some cities in the U.S. that have a low crime rate.
To where, nowhere is safe.
