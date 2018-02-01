Armed masked men invade Prospect home

(CNS): Two masked men armed with a knife and a crow bar entered a home on Prospect Point Road, George Town, at around 9:30pm last night and demanded cash. In an RCIPS release, police said that the men demanded money. No one was hurt but the robbers made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash and personal items. The suspects are both described as being about 5’10”-5’11” in height and were wearing full masks and gloves.

Police who responded to the scene of the aggravated burglary made checks in the area but did not locate anyone matching the descriptions given.

This incident is being investigated by officers from George Town CID and police are appealing for anyone who may have any relevant information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police