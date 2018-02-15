Abuser jailed for 4¾ years for child sex abuse

(CNS): Devon Stewart (57), who was convicted last September for gross indecency on a 7-year-old child, received a prison sentence of four years and nine months Thursday from an acting Grand Court judge, who noted that social workers believed the child had been severely traumatized. In a disturbing case, Stewart had been in a position of trust as a friend of the victim’s family when he abused the little girl, threatened to kill her mother if she told anyone what he had done, and was later found to have infected the little girl with an STD.

Stewart, who is from George Town, committed the offence when he was on bail over a similar sex-crime allegation involving a young child. However, he was acquitted in that case as a result of major inconsistencies in evidence.

In this particular case he was charged with one count of gross indecency regarding an incident in September 2016. He was convicted of inserting his finger in the girl’s vagina while they were sitting in a car outside her home after he had collected her from school.

As a very close friend and neighbour, the girl’s mother had on occasion trusted Stewart to care for the child in her absence. But the mother learned about the abuse when she took the girl to the hospital after she complained of pain in her genitals. When the sexually transmitted disease was discovered, the little girl told the nurse what had happened.

Soon afterwards, Stewart, who was on bail in the other case, was arrested and tested for the STD, which was confirmed. He was then charged and remanded in custody. Despite the damning evidence, he denied the allegations and forced the child to go through the added trauma of having to give evidence about what had happened to her.

During the course of the trial Stewart accused the mother of fabricating the entire story and claimed the child must have become infected touching something in his bathroom, which he said she had used when visiting his home.

Even after conviction, Stewart continued to deny the allegations and during an interview with social workers after the trail he continued to deny he had abused the child. As a result, the judge said he could not consider the potential mitigating factors that Stewart had himself been the victim of sexual abuse by a woman when he was a child and that he had been abandoned by both his parents, as he refused to accept responsibility for his crime, claiming to be the victim of a corrupt system.

Justice Tim Owen based his sentencing ruling on UK cases, as there are no guidelines or specific precedent in Cayman for a case such as this. He considered what he described as a gross abuse of the trust the family placed in him along with the transmission of the sexual infection and the fact he was on bail at the time as aggravating factors, as he handed down the nearly five-year sentence.

The judge said it was impossible to predict how much of a lasting psychological effect the crime was going to have on the young victim, which was clearly compounded by the unpleasant infection. He said that during the trial it was clear the little girl was still psychologically traumatized by the event and he said it was likely to have a lifelong impact on her.

The court is also set to consider if Stewart should be the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention order when he is released from jail. So far, the new tool provided for in legislation to protect the community from sexual predators has only been used in one case.

