West Bay sea survivor reported missing

(CNS): Edward Hendricks Hyde (39), who survived after being adrift at sea for eight weeks last summer, has been reported missing again. Family members told police yesterday evening that the West Bay man has not been seen since Friday, 29 December, when he was last spotted by a work colleague. Hyde is of medium build, about 5’ 8” tall and is mixed race with a light complexion. He made headlines last year when he was found alive after he was feared lost at sea. He had been on a fishing trip with Chadwick Bodden, who did not survive the ordeal, when the boat’s engine failed.

At the end of July, Hyde was rescued on the verge of death by fishermen off the Mexican coast, drifting in the boat in which he and Bodden had left Grand Cayman in June.

It is not clear if Hyde has gone to sea again but he has now been missing for almost two weeks.

Police are also still appealing for information on another missing West Bay man, James Orville Ebanks (56), who was also last seen on 29 December. It is not clear if the disappearances of the two men are connected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

