West Bay man missing for more than week

(CNS): Police are currently investigating the disappearance of a West Bay man who has not been seen for nine days. The RCIPS said they received a missing person report for James Orville Ebanks (56) on Friday night. According to the report, Ebanks was last spotted in the Marl Crest Road area of West Bay sometime between 8:30 on the morning of Friday, 29 December, and 8:30 on the morning of Saturday, 30 December, and to date he has not returned home.

Ebanks, who is known to the police, has suffered from drug addiction has served time for burglary and other offences. He is said to be 5’10”, of slim build with black low-cut hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue denim pants when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

