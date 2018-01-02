Violent argument leaves man fighting for life

(CNS): Four people have been arrested, one of whom, a 25-year-old man, is fighting a life-threatening chest injury in the Cayman Islands Hospital, following a violent argument outside a nightclub sometime before 1:00 Saturday morning. The three men and one woman, all from West Bay, were reportedly involved in an altercation at The Strand Entertainment Complex off West Bay Road. Police said that all four individuals sustained injuries, some of which were caused by a knife used by one of the men. One of the men was also reported to have used a crowbar during the fight.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the severe injuries of a 25-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of assault GBH. The 32-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of affray, were treated and released from the hospital in the wake of the violence.

All four people involved in the fight are now on police bail.

Category: Crime, Police