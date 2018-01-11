US fugitive to fight extradition
(CNS): Wayne Collier (28), who is wanted by the American authorities in connection with the murder of his pregnant partner, appeared in court for the second time Thursday. Defence attorney John Furniss, who is representing the US fugitive, told the court that he planned to fight the extradition to the USA. Collier is accused of shooting Heidy Bowen (27) outside her Miami home in November. Bowen was shot three times and rushed to the hospital. Her baby girl was delivered but died 12 days later, and Bowen died as a result of her gunshot injuries last week.
When he appeared in court today, Furniss asked for a two-week adjournment in order for him to make a bail application. A date was also fixed for a case management hearing next month to enable prosecutors and the defence to set out a timetable for the extradition process.
According to Miami news reports, in the immediate wake of the shooting, officers from the Miami Dade police department who are investigating the double murder identified Collier as the suspect. But he went on the run and police began a nationwide, then worldwide, manhunt. A US$3,000 reward was posted for Collier and a wanted poster was circulated.
It is still not clear why Collier was in Cayman or what connections he has here, but was arrested on a provisional warrant by the RCIPS in Prospect yesterday afternoon.
Category: Courts, Crime, USA, World News
If you are a wanted fugative…. how are you able to travel? Did homeland security miss something here? How and when did he get here? Who was he residing with?
2
0
As mentioned in previous comments, he may not have been a suspect yet when he traveled here. The crime happened on the 3rd of 4th of November. The story didn’t run with the reward until the 17th. I guess we will know more when we get the rest of the story and the details about when he arrived in Cayman.
0
0
Exactly he will go back. He committed a heinous crime in the US and he will be sent back to face trial. As they say a drowning man will grab at a straw- guess we can’t blame him for trying.
1
0
There are Colliers in Cayman. Perhaps he was visiting relatives?
0
0
I’m suprise he isnt getting called racist names by his fellow racist white americans that love to hide behind cns comments😂😮
0
0
Ask his Caymanian girlfriend what he was doing here and how he got here. If the RCIPS digs deep enough they should know who she is and how long he has been here by now!
1
0
We need to build a wall to keep these guys out! There’s some really bad hombres in the USA!!!
24
0
What? But he american no entry requirements of any kind. Come as you are and do as you please.
9
5
Well this only the tip of the iceberg. We live to blame hondurans, jamaicans, for all of crime issues, drugs, guns, etc. However, the USA is wide open, and not everything, everyone coming from the USA is golden.
1
0
A Caymanian murdered his wife and then killed himself a few months ago in Florida.
0
0
There is no need to house criminals that don’t belong to us if they haven’t committed any crimes in Cayman. Hence, we need an Automatic Deportation Order for criminals on the run. If they’re caught in Cayman, they are automatically deported to the country that issued the warrant at that country’s expense.
33
3
May Our heavenly Fathet look at with mercy. Only he can help us.
1
0
Can someone explain to me how a person can fight extradition from Cayman if they don’t have a right to reside in Cayman?
51
1
I’m pretty sure this will be very interesting. I dont even know why he’s still here?! Only in Cayman… #caymankind
22
3
If you’re an expat or criminal or both, you have more rights to everything in Cayman than the natives. Look how long Dr. Syed’s trial took.
20
8
Because let’s say he was hiding from a corrupt but legitimate regime (in the sense that other nations accepted their right to rule) if he could prove that his extradition would put him in immediate danger, or if he was going to be treated unjustly it would be immoral and an injustice for us to send him back to certain death, or worse
For instance if dissidents (or rebels if that’s what you want to label them as) from Turkey are allowed to remain in the US because if they are returned it is likely they will be assassinated by Erdogan or will receive no justice they could fight extradition
Also whistle-blowers like Edward Snowden and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange who are political targets receive similar treatment
(if you want to know what would happen to Snowden or Assange if they are taken to the US look at how Chelsea Manning was treated)
( and yes I know Assange is wanted in Sweden but I’m sure the US would love to get their hands on him as well for his role in massive data leaks)
This guy will be heading back to the US not today, and not tomorrow, but trust me he will be in front of a US jury eventually
17
0
Provided he does not make a successful human rights claim to the effect he faces the death penalty if returned to the US. Does Florida still execute convicted young mother and baby killers? If so, Cayman could find itself in a very interesting position.
1
0
Well said but as FL has the death penalty I fear his vacation here at our expense could be lengthy.
0
1