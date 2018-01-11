US fugitive to fight extradition

(CNS): Wayne Collier (28), who is wanted by the American authorities in connection with the murder of his pregnant partner, appeared in court for the second time Thursday. Defence attorney John Furniss, who is representing the US fugitive, told the court that he planned to fight the extradition to the USA. Collier is accused of shooting Heidy Bowen (27) outside her Miami home in November. Bowen was shot three times and rushed to the hospital. Her baby girl was delivered but died 12 days later, and Bowen died as a result of her gunshot injuries last week.

When he appeared in court today, Furniss asked for a two-week adjournment in order for him to make a bail application. A date was also fixed for a case management hearing next month to enable prosecutors and the defence to set out a timetable for the extradition process.

According to Miami news reports, in the immediate wake of the shooting, officers from the Miami Dade police department who are investigating the double murder identified Collier as the suspect. But he went on the run and police began a nationwide, then worldwide, manhunt. A US$3,000 reward was posted for Collier and a wanted poster was circulated.

It is still not clear why Collier was in Cayman or what connections he has here, but was arrested on a provisional warrant by the RCIPS in Prospect yesterday afternoon.

