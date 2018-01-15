US citizen caught with loaded gun at airport

(CNS): Customs officers have charged a 62-year-old US citizen with possession of an unlicensed firearm after he was caught at the airport with a loaded gun at the weekend. The visitor was reportedly leaving the Cayman Islands when customs officials at Owen Roberts International Airport on Grand Cayman discovered the loaded weapon. No details of the weapon or how it was discovered have been released but customs said the man, who is from Minnesota, was expected to appear in court this week.

Check back to CNS for more on this story later.

Category: Crime, Customs