UK man airlifted to Health City after freak fall

(CNS): A 32-year-old British man who was working in Sint Maarten and helping as a volunteer in the aftermath of the 2017 storm damage is currently in a coma at Health City Cayman Islands, where he was airlifted after he fell from a balcony. Kurt Russel’s family is now struggling to find the cash for the medical bills, as the father of two fights for his life at the specialist facility in East End. Russell has no health insurance, and although he has been operated on at the hospital, the family has so far only paid part of the US$70,000 bill by credit card.

Russell, from Corringham, Essex, suffered a broken neck, a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain after he fell three storeys last week while helping a friend to move furniture. After being treated in Sint Maarten, on Saturday he was transported 1,200 miles to Cayman, where surgeons operated and he is now on life support.

Category: Health, health and safety, Local News